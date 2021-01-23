 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Saturday Jan. 23
BOXING

9 p.m.; Showtime, WBO Junior Featherweight Championshp, Angelo Leo vs. Stephen Fulton; WBA Super Bantamweight Interim Championship, Ra'eese Aleem vs. Victor Parsillas; WBA Lightweight Interim Championship, Rolando Romero vs. Justin Pauldo, at Uncasville, Conn.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Michigan State

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, continuation of coverage of Third Round

1:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

2:30 p.m.; WSLS, LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Desert Classic, Third Round, at La Quinta, Calif.

7 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Final Round, at Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

2 a.m. (Sunday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

4:30 p.m.; WSLS, Pegasus World Cup Invitational, at Hallandale Beach, Fla.

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; MASN, Virginia Tech at Syracuse

Noon; WDBJ, Houston at Temple

Noon; ESPN, Kansas at Oklahoma

Noon; ESPN2, Auburn at South Carolina

Noon; WFXR, Connecticut at Creighton

12:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, George Mason at St. Joseph's

1 p.m.; SEC Network, Arkansas at Vanderbilt

2 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), VMI at Mercer

2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Minnesota

2 p.m.; WDBJ, Baylor at Oklahoma State

2 p.m.; ESPN, N.C. State at North Carolina

2 p.m.; ESPN2, Florida at Georgia

2 p.m.; ESPNU, SMU at Central Florida

2:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Army at Navy

2:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, La Salle at Richmond

2:30 p.m.; WFXR, Providence at Villanova

3 p.m.; WSET, Clemson at Florida State

3:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas A&M at Mississippi

4 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Boston University at Lafayette

4 p.m.; WDBJ, Ohio State at Wisconsin

4 p.m.; ESPN, Duke at Louisville

4 p.m.; ESPN2, West Virginia at Kansas State

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Utah Valley at St. John's

4:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Dayton at VCU

5 p.m.; WFXR, UCLA at Stanford

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Wake Forest

6 p.m.; ESPN, LSU at Kentucky

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, DePaul at Marquette

6 p.m.; SEC Network, MIss. State at Alabama

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Penn State

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, St. Mary's at San Francisco

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Virginia

8 p.m.; ESPN2, Colorado at Washington State

8 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Southern Cal at California

8:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at Tennessee

10 p.m.; ESPN2, Pepperdine at BYU

10:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon State at Oregon

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

1:30 p.m.; WSLS, "The Chris Nikic Story"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

2 p.m.; WSET, UFC 257 pre-show

6:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC 257 early prelims, at Abu Dhabi

8 p.m.; ESPN, UFC 257 prelims

10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, UFC 257

MOTORCYCLES

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, AMA Supercross, FIM World Championship, Round 2, at Houston

NBA 

8 p.m.; NBA TV, Miami at Brooklyn

NHL 

2 p.m.; NHL Network, Tampa Bay at Columbus

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Philadelphia at Boston

10 p.m.; NHL Network, Ottawa at Winnipeg

RODEO

9 p.m; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Arcadia Invitational, at Arcadia, Fla. (same-day tape)

SAILING

11 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, America's Cup, Prada Challenger Series (same-day tape)

SKIING

4:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Downhill, at Crans Montana, Switzerland (same-day tape)

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's Downhill, at Kitzbuhel, Austria (same-day tape)

SNOWBOARDING

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Slopestyle, at Laax, Switzerland (same-day tape)

1 a.m. (Sunday); NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Halfpipe,at  Laax, Switzerland (delayed tape)

SOCCER

3 p.m.; Peacock Premium (streaming), Premier League, Newcastle at Aston Villa

SWIMMING AND DIVING

11 a.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at N.C. State

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

3 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), UNC Asheville at Radford

6 p.m.; ESPN2, Texas at Iowa State

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

3 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona at Utah

5 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona State at UCLA

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Purdue at Wisconsin

