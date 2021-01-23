Sports TV listings for Saturday Jan. 23

BOXING
9 p.m.; Showtime, WBO Junior Featherweight Championshp, Angelo Leo vs. Stephen Fulton; WBA Super Bantamweight Interim Championship, Ra'eese Aleem vs. Victor Parsillas; WBA Lightweight Interim Championship, Rolando Romero vs. Justin Pauldo, at Uncasville, Conn.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Michigan State
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, continuation of coverage of Third Round
1:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2:30 p.m.; WSLS, LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Desert Classic, Third Round, at La Quinta, Calif.
7 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Final Round, at Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
2 a.m. (Sunday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
4:30 p.m.; WSLS, Pegasus World Cup Invitational, at Hallandale Beach, Fla.
6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; MASN, Virginia Tech at Syracuse
Noon; WDBJ, Houston at Temple
Noon; ESPN, Kansas at Oklahoma
Noon; ESPN2, Auburn at South Carolina
Noon; WFXR, Connecticut at Creighton
12:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, George Mason at St. Joseph's
1 p.m.; SEC Network, Arkansas at Vanderbilt
2 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), VMI at Mercer
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Minnesota
2 p.m.; WDBJ, Baylor at Oklahoma State
2 p.m.; ESPN, N.C. State at North Carolina
2 p.m.; ESPN2, Florida at Georgia
2 p.m.; ESPNU, SMU at Central Florida
2:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Army at Navy
2:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, La Salle at Richmond
2:30 p.m.; WFXR, Providence at Villanova
3 p.m.; WSET, Clemson at Florida State
3:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas A&M at Mississippi
4 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Boston University at Lafayette
4 p.m.; WDBJ, Ohio State at Wisconsin
4 p.m.; ESPN, Duke at Louisville
4 p.m.; ESPN2, West Virginia at Kansas State
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Utah Valley at St. John's
4:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Dayton at VCU
5 p.m.; WFXR, UCLA at Stanford
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Wake Forest
6 p.m.; ESPN, LSU at Kentucky
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, DePaul at Marquette
6 p.m.; SEC Network, MIss. State at Alabama
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Penn State
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, St. Mary's at San Francisco
8 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Virginia
8 p.m.; ESPN2, Colorado at Washington State
8 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Southern Cal at California
8:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at Tennessee
10 p.m.; ESPN2, Pepperdine at BYU
10:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon State at Oregon
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
1:30 p.m.; WSLS, "The Chris Nikic Story"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
2 p.m.; WSET, UFC 257 pre-show
6:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC 257 early prelims, at Abu Dhabi
8 p.m.; ESPN, UFC 257 prelims
10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, UFC 257
MOTORCYCLES
8 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, AMA Supercross, FIM World Championship, Round 2, at Houston
NBA
8 p.m.; NBA TV, Miami at Brooklyn
NHL
2 p.m.; NHL Network, Tampa Bay at Columbus
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Philadelphia at Boston
10 p.m.; NHL Network, Ottawa at Winnipeg
RODEO
9 p.m; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Arcadia Invitational, at Arcadia, Fla. (same-day tape)
SAILING
11 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, America's Cup, Prada Challenger Series (same-day tape)
SKIING
4:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Downhill, at Crans Montana, Switzerland (same-day tape)
6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's Downhill, at Kitzbuhel, Austria (same-day tape)
SNOWBOARDING
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Slopestyle, at Laax, Switzerland (same-day tape)
1 a.m. (Sunday); NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Halfpipe,at Laax, Switzerland (delayed tape)
SOCCER
3 p.m.; Peacock Premium (streaming), Premier League, Newcastle at Aston Villa
SWIMMING AND DIVING
11 a.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at N.C. State