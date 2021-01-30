 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Saturday Jan. 30
AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.; WSLS, IMSA SportsCar Championship, The Rolex 24, at Daytona Beach, Fla.

4:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, IMSA SportsCar Championship, The Rolex 24

8 p.m.; NBCSports.com, IMSA SportsCar Championship, The Rolex 24

11 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, IMSA SportsCar Championship, The Rolex 24

3 a.m. (Sunday); NBCSports.com, IMSA SportsCar Championship, The Rolex 24

BOXING

6 p.m.; WFXR, Welterweights, Rances Barthelemy vs. All Rivera, at Los Angeles

8 p.m.; WFXR, IBF Super Middleweight Championship, Caleb Plant Vs. Caleb Truax, at Los Angeles

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.; NFL Network, Senior Bowl, at Mobile, Ala.

COLLEGE HOCKEY 

5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Ohio State

DRONES

4:30 p.m.; WSLS, Drone Racing League, Allianz World Championship season finale

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, continuation of coverage of third round

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open, third round, at San Diego

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open, third round

3:30 a.m. (Sunday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, final round

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

LUGE

2:30 p.m.; WSLS, World Championships, at Koenigssee, Germany

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

11 a.m.; WWCW (CW5), "Hokies All-Access"

Noon; ESPN, Alabama at Oklahoma

Noon; ESPN2, Clemson at Duke

Noon; ESPNU, Texas A&M At Kansas State

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Providence at Georgetown

1 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, La Salle at VCU

1 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Samford at Western Carolina

2 p.m.; ACC Network, Miami at Wake Forest

2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, George Mason at St. Bonaventure

2 p.m.; ESPN, Florida at West Virginia

2 p.m.; Texas Tech at LSU

2 p.m.; ESPNU, TCU at Missouri

2:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Utah at Colorado

3 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Penn State

3:30 p.m.; WFXR, Villanova At Seton Hall (pregame show at 3 p.m.)

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Florida State at Georgia Tech

4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Rhode Island at Dayton

4 p.m.; ESPN, Auburn at Baylor

4 p.m.; ESPN2, Arkansas at Oklahoma State

4 p.m.; ESPNU, Central Florida at Wichita State

5 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, California at Arizona

5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Xavier at Butler

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia at Virginia Tech

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Pacific at BYU

6 p.m.; ESPN, Kansas at Tennessee

6 p.m.; ESPN2, Iowa State at Mississippi State

6 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi at Georgia

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI at UNC Greensboro

7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon State at UCLA

7:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Purdue

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Notre Dame at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Creighton at DePaul

8 p.m.; ESPN, Gonzaga at Pepperdine

8:30 p.m.; SEC Network, South Carolina at Vanderbilt

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Wyoming at San Diego State

10 p.m.; ESPN2, Stanford at Arizona State

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

MOTORCYCLES

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, AMA Supercross, FIM World Championship, at Indianapolis

NBA 

8:30 p.m.; WSET, L.A. Lakers at Boston (pregame show at 8 p.m.)

NFL

1 p.m.; WFXR, "The All-Time Madden Super Bowl Team"

2 p.m.; WFXR, "Super Bowl Countdown"

NHL 

1 p.m.; NHL Network, New Jersey at Buffalo

6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Buffalo at Washington

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Toronto at Edmonton

10 p.m.; NHL Network, Vancouver at Winnipeg

RODEO

Midnight, CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Okeechobee Invitational (delayed tape)

SKIING

6:30 a.m.; Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Slalom, at Chamonix, France

3 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Super-G, at Parmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (taped)

5 a.m. (Sunday); Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women's Super-G

SOCCER 

7:25 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Newcastle at Everton

9:55 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Sheffield at Manchester City

10 a.m.; Peacock Premium (streaming), Premier League, Wolverhampton at Crystal Palace

10 a.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Fulham at West Brom

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Manchester United at Arsenal

3 p.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Aston Villa at Southampton

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Toluca at Tijuana Xolos

SWIMMING

11 a.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at N.C. State

TENNIS

6:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, Gippsland Trophy and Yarra Valley Classic 

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Georgetown at Creighton

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at USC Upstate

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS 

10 p.m.; ESPNU, Washington at Utah

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Noon; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Illinois

3:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Kentucky at Arkansas

WRESTLING

3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at North Carolina

X GAMES

1 p.m.; WSET, X Games, at Aspen, Colo.

10 p.m.; ESPN, X Games

