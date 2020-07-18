Sports TV listings for Saturday July 18

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Port Adelaide at Carlton
1:30 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 1, Melbourne at Hawthorn
4:30 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 1, West Coast at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: ESPN, Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, qualifying
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, My Bariatric Solutions 300, at Fort Worth, Texas (prerace show at 2:30 p.m.)
5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Networi, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring, at Highlands County, Fla.
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Pirelli GT4 America Sprint X, at Virginia International Raceway (taped last weekend)
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, Vankor 350, at Fort Worth, Texas (prerace show at 7:30 p.m.)
8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Iowa IndyCar 250s Race 2, at Newton, Iowa
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
3:30 p.m.: WSLS, AVP Champions Cup Series, at Long Beach, Calif.
BOWLING
Noon: CBS Sports Network, PBA Tour Finals, at Jupiter, Fla.
DRAG RACING
10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA qualifying, at Indianapolis (same-day tape)
GOLF
12:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, The Memorial, Third Round, at Dublin, Ohio
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, The Memorial, Third Round, at Dublin, Ohio
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
5 p.m.: WSLS, Haskell Stakes and United Nations Stakes, at Monmouth Park
KOREAN BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, Doosan at Kia
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Preseason, N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets
7 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Cleveland at Pittsburgh
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
10 a.m.: SEC Network, "Best of Marty & McGee's Show and Tell"
2 p.m.: WDBJ, "CBS Sports Connected: What It Means To Be Me," with Grant Hill, Brandon Marshall and others
2:30 p.m.: WSLS, "Race and Sports Across America: Conversations," with Stephen Curry, Charles Barkley and others
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Abu Dhabi
8 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night, Joseph Benavidez vs Deiveson Figueiredo, at Abu Dhabi
RUGBY
11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Super Rugby, Dunedin at Hamilton
SOCCER
10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup quarterfinal, Houston vs. Utah, at Herriman, Utah (taped Friday)
11 a.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Atalanta at Hellas Verona
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Burnley at Norwich City
1 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Sassuolo at Cagliari
8 p.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, Portland vs. Houston, at Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup quarterfinal, Washington vs. Sky Blue, at Herriman, Utah (same-day tape)
10:30 p.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, L.A. FC vs. L.A. Galaxy, at Orlando, Fla.
SOFTBALL
Noon: ESPNU, 2020 Virginia Tech-Oklahoma State game
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, bett1ACES Berlin Tournament semifinals; Tipsport Elite Trophy; UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE
9 a.m.: Facebook Watch, World TeamTennis, Vegas vs. San Diego, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
Noon: ESPN2, World TeamTennis, Orange County vs. Orlando, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE
4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World TeamTennis, Washington vs. Philadelphia, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
7:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), World TeamTennis, New York vs. Springfield, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
WOMEN'S FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: WSET, "Born to Play"
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!