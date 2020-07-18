Sports TV listings for Saturday July 18
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Saturday July 18

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Port Adelaide at Carlton

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 1, Melbourne at Hawthorn

4:30 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 1, West Coast at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: ESPN, Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, qualifying

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, My Bariatric Solutions 300, at Fort Worth, Texas (prerace show at 2:30 p.m.)

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Networi, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring, at Highlands County, Fla.

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Pirelli GT4 America Sprint X, at Virginia International Raceway (taped last weekend)

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, Vankor 350, at Fort Worth, Texas (prerace show at 7:30 p.m.)

8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Iowa IndyCar 250s Race 2, at Newton, Iowa

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

3:30 p.m.: WSLS, AVP Champions Cup Series, at Long Beach, Calif.

BOWLING

Noon: CBS Sports Network, PBA Tour Finals, at Jupiter, Fla.

DRAG RACING

10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA qualifying, at Indianapolis (same-day tape)

GOLF

12:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, The Memorial, Third Round, at Dublin, Ohio

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, The Memorial, Third Round, at Dublin, Ohio

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5 p.m.: WSLS, Haskell Stakes and United Nations Stakes, at Monmouth Park

KOREAN BASEBALL

3:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, Doosan at Kia

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Preseason, N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets

7 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Cleveland at Pittsburgh

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

10 a.m.: SEC Network, "Best of Marty & McGee's Show and Tell"

2 p.m.: WDBJ, "CBS Sports Connected: What It Means To Be Me," with Grant Hill, Brandon Marshall and others

2:30 p.m.: WSLS, "Race and Sports Across America: Conversations," with Stephen Curry, Charles Barkley and others

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Abu Dhabi

8 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night, Joseph Benavidez vs Deiveson Figueiredo, at Abu Dhabi

RUGBY

11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Super Rugby, Dunedin at Hamilton

SOCCER

10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup quarterfinal, Houston vs. Utah, at Herriman, Utah (taped Friday)

11 a.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Atalanta at Hellas Verona

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Burnley at Norwich City

1 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Sassuolo at Cagliari

8 p.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, Portland vs. Houston, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup quarterfinal, Washington vs. Sky Blue, at Herriman, Utah (same-day tape)

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, L.A. FC vs. L.A. Galaxy, at Orlando, Fla.

SOFTBALL

Noon: ESPNU, 2020 Virginia Tech-Oklahoma State game

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, bett1ACES Berlin Tournament semifinals; Tipsport Elite Trophy; UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE

9 a.m.: Facebook Watch, World TeamTennis, Vegas vs. San Diego, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Noon: ESPN2, World TeamTennis, Orange County vs. Orlando, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World TeamTennis, Washington vs. Philadelphia, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

7:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), World TeamTennis, New York vs. Springfield, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

WOMEN'S FOOTBALL

3 p.m.: WSET, "Born to Play"

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: UVa football returns to campus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News