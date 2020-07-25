Sports TV listings for Saturday July 25
Sports TV listings for Saturday July 25

Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, West Coast at Collingwood

4 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, Melbourne at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, e.p.t 200, at Kansas City, Kan. (prerace show at 1 p.m.)

5 p.m.: NBC Spots Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas Lottery 250, at Kansas City, Kan. (prerace show at 4:30 p.m.)

BOXING

2 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2, Super Featherweights, Anthony Cacace vs. Lyon Woodstock Jr., at London (delayed tape)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," 1995 Florida State-Virginia game

11 a.m. ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," 2007 Virginia Tech-Boston College game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC championship, Virginia-Clemson

7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 FCS championship, James Madison-North Dakota State

FISHING

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at St. Lawrence River

GOLF

8 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, British Masters, Final Round, at Northumberland, England

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 3M Open, Third Round, at Blaine, Minn.

1 p.m.: WSLS, 2019 British Open highlights

1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, "PGA Hope: Helping Our Patriots Everywhere"

2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, "Seven Days at The Memorial Tournament"

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, 3M Open, Third Round, at Blaine, Minn.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREAN BASEBALL

3:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, LG at Doosan

LACROSSE

4 p.m.: WSLS, Premier Lacrosse League, Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, at Herriman, Utah

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Chaos vs. Chrome, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: WFXR, Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)

1:30 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Boston

2 p.m.: MLB Network, Pittsburgh at St. Louis

4 p.m.: WFXR, San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers

7 p.m.: WFXR, N.Y. Yankees at Washington

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Arizona at San Diego

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Abu Dhabi

8 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till, at Abu Dhabi

NBA

Noon: NBA TV, Preseason, L.A. Lakers vs. Orlando, at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

3 p.m. to 8 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League

4 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Miami vs. Utah, at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, L.A Clippers vs. Washington

8 p.m.: WSET, "NBA Restart" preview show

SOCCER

8 p.m.: ESPN2, MLS is Back Tournament, round of 16, Orlando City vs. Montreal, at Orlando, Fla.

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Liga MX, Leon at Guadalajara

10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, MLS is Back Tournament, round of 16, Philadelphia vs. New England, at Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

9 a.m.: Facebook Watch, World TeamTennis, Philadelphia vs. Orlando, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Noon: CBS Sports Network, World TeamTennis, Orange County vs. Springfield, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Noon: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown

2:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown; World TeamTennis match between San Diego and Washington

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), World TeamTennis, New York vs. Chicago, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

WNBA

Noon: ESPN, Seattle vs. New York, at Bradenton, Fla.

3 p.m.: WSET, Los Angeles vs. Phoenix, at Bradenton, Fla.

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, CBS Sports Network, Indiana vs. Washington, at Bradenton, Fla.

