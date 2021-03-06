 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Saturday March 6
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Saturday March 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco Uniforms 300, at Las Vegas (pre-race show at 4 p.m.)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Florida State

3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, North Carolina at Virginia Tech

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Western Carolina

1 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, William and Mary at Richmond

COLLEGE HOCKEY

2:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Michigan St.

5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Minnesota

5:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Penn State at Notre Dame

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

1 a.m. (Sunday); NBC Sports Network, World Championships, Men's Team Ski Jumping, at Oberstdorf, Germany (delayed tape)

FREESTYLE SKIING

1 p.m.; WSLS, World Championships, at Park City, Utah (taped)

GOLF

12:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, at Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Drive on Championship, Third Round, at Ocala, Fla.

2:30 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round (preceded by PGA Tour special at 2 p.m.)

HORSE RACING

Noon and 4 p.m.; NBC Sport Washington, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Minnesota vs. Boston

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers (same-day tape)

8 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee (same-day tape)

11 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Colorado vs. L.A. Angels (same-day tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; WDBJ, Georgetown at UConn

Noon; WFXR, Rutgers at Minnesota

Noon; ESPN,South Carolina at Kentucky

Noon; ESPN2, Florida St. at Notre Dame

Noon; MASN, Pittsburgh at Clemson

Noon; NBC Sports Washington Plus, Northeast Conference semifinal, Sacred Heart vs. Bryant

Noon; WWCW, Southern Conference quarterfinal, at Asheville, N.C.

1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Missouri Valley Conference semifinal, at St. Louis

1 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi St. at Auburn

2 p.m.; MASN, Northeast Conference semifinal, Mount St. Mary's vs. Wagner

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Patriot League quarterfinal, Bucknell at Lafayette

2 p.m.; WDBJ, Alabama at Georgia

2 p.m.; ESPN, Indiana at Purdue

2 p.m.; ESPN2, Oklahoma St. at West Virginia

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Arizona St. at Utah

2:30 p.m.; WWCW, Southern Conference quarterfinal, Chattanooga vs. ETSU

2:30 p.m.; WFXR, Villanova at Providence

3 p.m.; SEC Network, LSU at Missouri

4 p.m.; WDBJ, Southern Cal at UCLA

4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Missouri Valley Conference semifinal

4 p.m.; ESPN, Illinois at Ohio St.

4 p.m.; ESPN2, Virginia at Louisville

5 p.m.; WFXR, Butler at Creighton

5 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas A&M at Arkansas

5:30 p.m.; WWCW, Southern Conference quarterfinal

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Atlantic 10 semifinal, at Richmond

6 p.m.; ESPN, Duke at North Carolina

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Duke-North Carolina Watch Party

7 p.m.; Fox SPorts 1, Seton Hall at St. John's

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Mississippi

8 p.m.; WWCW, Southern Conference quarterfinal, VMI vs. Furman, at Asheville, N.C.

8 p.m.; ESPN2, Ohio Valley Conference championship, at Evansville, Ind.

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Atlantic 10 semifinal

9 p.m.; ESPNU, West Coast Conference quarterfinal, at Las Vegas

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Xavier at Marquette

11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UNLV at Wyoming

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Utah St. at Fresno St.

Midnight; ESPN2, West Coast Conference quarterfinal

MEN'S LACROSSE

11 a.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Lafayette

4 p.m. ACC Network Extra, Air Force at Virginia

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

2:30 p.m.; WSET, UFC 259 pre-show

6 p.m.; ESPN2, UFC 259, early prelims, at Las Vegas

8 p.m.; ESPN, UFC 259 prelims

10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, UFC 259

MOTORCYCLES

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, AMA Supercross, FIM World Championship, at Daytona Beach, Fla.

NBA

4 p.m.; NBA TV, Adam Silver All-Star Weekend press conference

NHL

2 p.m.; NHL Network, Florida at Nashville

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Toronto at Vancouver

10 p.m.; NHL Network, Calgary at Edmonton

10:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Vegas at San Jose

RUGBY

2:30 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Pro14, Dragons at Ospreys

SKIING

11 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's Downhill, at Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria (same-day tape)

Midnight; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Giant Slalom, at Jasna, Slovakia (delayed tape)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Burnley

9:55 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Southampton at Sheffield United

12:25 p.m.; WSET, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich

12:25 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Aston Villa

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, Duke at Virginia Tech

3 p.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Leicester City at Brighton & Hove

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Virginia at VCU

5 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Men, UCLA at Stanford

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Clemson at Virginia, doubleheader

TENNIS

8:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, tournaments in Rotterdam, Buenos Aires, Lyon and Doha

3 a.m. (Sunday); Tennis Channel, tournaments in Rotterdam, Buenos Aires, Lyon and Dubai

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; ACC Network, ACC semifinal, at Greensboro, N.C.

Noon; Fox Sports 1, Big East quarterfinal, at Uncasville, Conn.

2:30 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC semifinal

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Big East quarterfinal, Villanova vs. DePaul

4 p.m.; ESPNU, SEC semifinal, at Greenville, S.C.

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Big East quarterfinal

6:30 p.m.; ESPNU, SEC semifinal

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Big East quarterfinal

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

11 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, Louisville at Virginia

WOMEN'S PRO HOCKEY

3 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Minnesota vs. New Hampshire, at Chicago

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

2 p.m.; ESPNU, Purdue at Penn St.

6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Pittsburgh

WRESTLING

10 a.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Championships, First Round and Quarterfinals, at State College, Pa.

7:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Championships, semifinals

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert