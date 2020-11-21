 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Saturday Nov. 21
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.; WDBJ, Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series (taped)

BOXING

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon; WSET, Clemson at Florida State

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Georgia Southern at Army

Noon; ESPN, Florida at Vanderbilt

Noon; ESPN2, Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina

Noon; ESPNU, Arkansas State at Texas State

Noon; WFXR, Indiana at Ohio State

Noon; Fox Sports 1, Illinois at Nebraska

Noon; SEC Network, LSU at Arkansas

3:30 p.m.; WSET, Wisconsin at Northwestern

3:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Penn State

3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, San Diego State at Nevada

3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Cincinnati at UCF

3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UCLA at Oregon

3:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Georgia State at South Alabama

3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, California at Oregon State

4 p.m.; MASN, Abilene Christian at Virginia

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

4 p.m.; WFXR, Kansas State at Iowa State

4 p.m.; SEC Network, Kentucky at Alabama

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, San Jose State at Fresno State

7 p.m.; ESPN, Tennessee at Auburn

7:30 p.m.; MASN, Liberty at N.C. State

7:30 p.m.; WSET, Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

7:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Rutgers

7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi State at Georgia

8 p.m.; WFXR, Arizona at Washington

10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Southern Cal at Utah

11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Boise State at Hawaii

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.; WSLS, Rostelecom Cup (taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Joburg Open, continuation of coverage of third round

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RSM Classic

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Pelican Women's Championship (same-day tape)

5 a.m (Sunday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Joburg Open, final round

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UFC 255 prelims

10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, UFC 255

RUGBY

12:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Newcastle at Bath (same-day tape)

SKIING

6:45 a.m.; Olympic Channel, World Cup, women's slalom

Midnight; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, women's slalom (delayed tape)

SOCCER 

9:55 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Aston Villa

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Manchester City at Tottenham

1 p.m.; WDBJ, FIFA 21 Challenge (taped)

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX playoffs, Pachuca at Santos Laguna (same-day tape)

SWIMMING

8 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, International Swimming League final

TENNIS

7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles semifinal

9 a.m.; ESPNEWS, Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles semifinal, Djokovic-Thiem

1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles semifinal

3 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles semifinal, Nadal-Medvedev

10 p.m.; ESPN2, ATP Finals, Nadal-Medvedev (same-day tape)

