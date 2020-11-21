Sports TV listings for Saturday Nov. 21

AUTO RACING
2 p.m.; WDBJ, Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series (taped)
BOXING
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon; WSET, Clemson at Florida State
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Georgia Southern at Army
Noon; ESPN, Florida at Vanderbilt
Noon; ESPN2, Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina
Noon; ESPNU, Arkansas State at Texas State
Noon; WFXR, Indiana at Ohio State
Noon; Fox Sports 1, Illinois at Nebraska
Noon; SEC Network, LSU at Arkansas
3:30 p.m.; WSET, Wisconsin at Northwestern
3:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Penn State
3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, San Diego State at Nevada
3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Cincinnati at UCF
3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UCLA at Oregon
3:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Georgia State at South Alabama
3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, California at Oregon State
4 p.m.; MASN, Abilene Christian at Virginia
4 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
4 p.m.; WFXR, Kansas State at Iowa State
4 p.m.; SEC Network, Kentucky at Alabama
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, San Jose State at Fresno State
7 p.m.; ESPN, Tennessee at Auburn
7:30 p.m.; MASN, Liberty at N.C. State
7:30 p.m.; WSET, Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
7:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Rutgers
7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi State at Georgia
8 p.m.; WFXR, Arizona at Washington
10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Southern Cal at Utah
11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Boise State at Hawaii
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.; WSLS, Rostelecom Cup (taped)
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Joburg Open, continuation of coverage of third round
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RSM Classic
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Pelican Women's Championship (same-day tape)
5 a.m (Sunday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Joburg Open, final round
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UFC 255 prelims
10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, UFC 255
RUGBY
12:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Newcastle at Bath (same-day tape)
SKIING
6:45 a.m.; Olympic Channel, World Cup, women's slalom
Midnight; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, women's slalom (delayed tape)
SOCCER
9:55 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Aston Villa
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Manchester City at Tottenham
1 p.m.; WDBJ, FIFA 21 Challenge (taped)
11 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX playoffs, Pachuca at Santos Laguna (same-day tape)
SWIMMING
8 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, International Swimming League final
TENNIS
7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles semifinal
9 a.m.; ESPNEWS, Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles semifinal, Djokovic-Thiem
1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles semifinal
3 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles semifinal, Nadal-Medvedev
10 p.m.; ESPN2, ATP Finals, Nadal-Medvedev (same-day tape)
