Sports TV listings for Saturday Nov. 28
Sports TV listings for Saturday Nov. 28

tv listings image
AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Bahrain Grand Prix, practice, at Sakhir, Bahrain

8:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Bahrain Grand Prix, qualifying

12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series, Pro Lite and Pro 2, at Chandler, Ariz. (taped)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon; WSET, Penn State at Michigan

Noon; ACC Network, North Carolina State at Syracuse

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Kent State at Buffalo

Noon; ESPN, Kentucky at Florida

Noon; ESPN2, Maryland at Indiana

Noon; ESPNU, Bowling Green at Ohio

Noon; WFXR, Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

Noon; Fox Sports 1, Ohio State at Illinois

Noon: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Missouri

3 p.m.; MASN2, North Texas at UTSA

3:30 p.m.; WSET, Pittsburgh at Clemson

3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Auburn at Alabama

3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Northwestern at Michigan State

3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Troy at Appalachian State

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Louisville at Boston College

4 p.m.; WFXR, San Jose State at Boise State

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Rutgers at Purdue

4 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi State at Mississippi

5 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, San Diego State at Colorado

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Memphis at Navy

7 p.m.; ESPN, LSU at Texas A&M

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Kansas State at Baylor

7 p.m.; MASN, Duke at Georgia Tech

7:30 p.m.; WSET, Utah at Washington

7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at South Carolina

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia at Florida State

8 p.m.; WFXR, Arizona at UCLA

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, TCU at Kansas

DOGS

8 p.m.; WSLS, National Dog Show (taped)

DRONES

4:30 p.m.; WSLS, Drone Racing League, USAF and Singapore Champions

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, continuation of coverage of third round, at Malalane, South Africa

12:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Ladies European Tour, Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, third round, at Málaga, Spain (same-day tape)

5 a.m. (Sunday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, final round

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; MASN, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; Big Ten Network, North Dakota State at Nebraska

4 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Hall of Fame Classic, semifinal, South Carolina vs. Liberty, at Kansas City, Mo.

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Loyola Marymount at Minnesota

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Notre Dame at Michigan State

8 p.m.; ESPNU, Hall of Fame Tip-Off, Virginia Tech vs. Villanova, at Uncasville, Conn.

9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Montana at Southern Cal

11 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Eastern Washington at Washington State

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims, at Las Vegas

10 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis, at Las Vegas

SKIING

3 p.m.; WSLS, World Cup, women's slalom, at Levi, Finland (taped)

SOCCER

9:55 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Burnley at Manchester City

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Leeds at Everton

3 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Sheffield at West Bromwich

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Liberty at Virginia Tech

