Sports TV listings for Saturday Nov. 28

AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Bahrain Grand Prix, practice, at Sakhir, Bahrain
8:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Bahrain Grand Prix, qualifying
12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series, Pro Lite and Pro 2, at Chandler, Ariz. (taped)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon; WSET, Penn State at Michigan
Noon; ACC Network, North Carolina State at Syracuse
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Kent State at Buffalo
Noon; ESPN, Kentucky at Florida
Noon; ESPN2, Maryland at Indiana
Noon; ESPNU, Bowling Green at Ohio
Noon; WFXR, Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
Noon; Fox Sports 1, Ohio State at Illinois
Noon: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Missouri
3 p.m.; MASN2, North Texas at UTSA
3:30 p.m.; WSET, Pittsburgh at Clemson
3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Auburn at Alabama
3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Northwestern at Michigan State
3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Troy at Appalachian State
4 p.m.; ACC Network, Louisville at Boston College
4 p.m.; WFXR, San Jose State at Boise State
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Rutgers at Purdue
4 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi State at Mississippi
5 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, San Diego State at Colorado
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Memphis at Navy
7 p.m.; ESPN, LSU at Texas A&M
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Kansas State at Baylor
7 p.m.; MASN, Duke at Georgia Tech
7:30 p.m.; WSET, Utah at Washington
7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at South Carolina
8 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia at Florida State
8 p.m.; WFXR, Arizona at UCLA
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, TCU at Kansas
DOGS
8 p.m.; WSLS, National Dog Show (taped)
DRONES
4:30 p.m.; WSLS, Drone Racing League, USAF and Singapore Champions
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, continuation of coverage of third round, at Malalane, South Africa
12:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Ladies European Tour, Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, third round, at Málaga, Spain (same-day tape)
5 a.m. (Sunday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, final round
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; MASN, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; Big Ten Network, North Dakota State at Nebraska
4 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Hall of Fame Classic, semifinal, South Carolina vs. Liberty, at Kansas City, Mo.
6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Loyola Marymount at Minnesota
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Notre Dame at Michigan State
8 p.m.; ESPNU, Hall of Fame Tip-Off, Virginia Tech vs. Villanova, at Uncasville, Conn.
9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Montana at Southern Cal
11 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Eastern Washington at Washington State
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims, at Las Vegas
10 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis, at Las Vegas
SKIING
3 p.m.; WSLS, World Cup, women's slalom, at Levi, Finland (taped)
SOCCER
9:55 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Burnley at Manchester City
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Leeds at Everton
3 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Sheffield at West Bromwich
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Liberty at Virginia Tech
