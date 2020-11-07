Sports TV listings for Saturday Nov. 7

AUTO RACING
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, at Avondale, Ariz. (pre-race show at 4:30 p.m.)
BOXING
8 p.m.: WFXR, heavyweights, Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores; NABO haveyweight championship, Frank Sanchez vs. Brian Howard; heavyweights, Michael Coffie vs. Joey Abell; at Los Angeles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"
10 a.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"
11 a.m.: WFXR, "Big Noon Kickoff" (special time)
Noon: ACC Network, Liberty at Virginia Tech
Noon: WSET, West Virginia at Texas
Noon: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Northwestern
Noon, ESPN, Michigan State at Iowa
Noon: ESPN2, North Carolina at Duke
Noon: ESPNU, Arkansas State at Louisiana
Noon: WFXR, Arizona State at Southern California
Noon: Fox Sports 1, Michigan at Indiana
2 p.m.: MASN, Boston College at Syracuse
3:30 p.m.: WSET, Houston at Cincinnati
3:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Florida vs. Georgia, at Jacksonville, Fla.
3:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Fresno State at UNLV
3:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Maryland at Penn State
3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Kansas at Oklahoma
3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Texas Tech at TCU
3:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
4 p.m.: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Florida State
4 p.m.: WFXR, Oklahoma State at Kansas State
4 p.m.: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
7 p.m.: ESPN, Texas A&M at South Carolina
7 p.m.: ESPN2, UCLA at Colorado
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Baylor at Iowa State
7:30 p.m.: WSET, Stanford at Oregon
7:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Ohio State
7:30 p.m.: WSLS, Clemson at Notre Dame
7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Tenessee at Arkansas
8 p.m.: ESPNU, South Alabama at Coastal Carolina
10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Washington State at Oregon State
CYCLING
6 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Peacock Premium, Vuelta A Espana, Stage 17
12:30 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, Vuelta A Espana, Stage 17 (delayed tape)
FISHING
9 a.m. and 1 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com/watch), Bassmaster Texas Fest
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Cyprus Showdown, continuation of coverage of third round, at Paphos, Cyprus
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Houston Open, third round
4 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, second round, at Phoenix
4:30 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Cyprus Showdown, final round, at Paphos, Cyprus
GYMNASTICS
7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, FIG Friendship and Solidarity Competition, at Tokyo
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
Noon: NBC Sports Network, Breeders' Cup Series, Championship Saturday, at Lexington, Ky.
Noon: NBC Sports Washington, live races
2:30 p.m.: WSLS, Breeders' Cup Series, Championship Saturday, at Lexington, Ky.
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims, at Las Vegas
10 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixera, at Las Vegas
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Everton
9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leeds at Crystal Palace
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Sheffield at Chelsea
7 p.m.: MASN, College Men, Wake Forest at N.C. State
SWIMMING AND DIVING
11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Duke
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Paris Masters, continuation of coverage of doubles semifinal
8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Paris Masters, singles semifinals
1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Paris Masters, doubles semifinal
