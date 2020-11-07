 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Saturday Nov. 7
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, at Avondale, Ariz. (pre-race show at 4:30 p.m.)

BOXING

8 p.m.: WFXR, heavyweights, Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores; NABO haveyweight championship, Frank Sanchez vs. Brian Howard; heavyweights, Michael Coffie vs. Joey Abell; at Los Angeles

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"

10 a.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"

11 a.m.: WFXR, "Big Noon Kickoff" (special time)

Noon: ACC Network, Liberty at Virginia Tech

Noon: WSET, West Virginia at Texas

Noon: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Northwestern

Noon, ESPN, Michigan State at Iowa

Noon: ESPN2, North Carolina at Duke

Noon: ESPNU, Arkansas State at Louisiana

Noon: WFXR, Arizona State at Southern California

Noon: Fox Sports 1, Michigan at Indiana

2 p.m.: MASN, Boston College at Syracuse

3:30 p.m.: WSET, Houston at Cincinnati

3:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Florida vs. Georgia, at Jacksonville, Fla.

3:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Fresno State at UNLV

3:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Maryland at Penn State

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Kansas at Oklahoma

3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Texas Tech at TCU

3:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Florida State

4 p.m.: WFXR, Oklahoma State at Kansas State

7 p.m.: ESPN, Texas A&M at South Carolina

7 p.m.: ESPN2, UCLA at Colorado

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Baylor at Iowa State

7:30 p.m.: WSET, Stanford at Oregon

7:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Ohio State

7:30 p.m.: WSLS, Clemson at Notre Dame

7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Tenessee at Arkansas

8 p.m.: ESPNU, South Alabama at Coastal Carolina

10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Washington State at Oregon State

CYCLING

6 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Peacock Premium, Vuelta A Espana, Stage 17

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, Vuelta A Espana, Stage 17 (delayed tape)

FISHING

9 a.m. and 1 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com/watch), Bassmaster Texas Fest

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Cyprus Showdown, continuation of coverage of third round, at Paphos, Cyprus

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Houston Open, third round

4 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, second round, at Phoenix

4:30 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Cyprus Showdown, final round, at Paphos, Cyprus

GYMNASTICS

7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, FIG Friendship and Solidarity Competition, at Tokyo

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

Noon: NBC Sports Network, Breeders' Cup Series, Championship Saturday, at Lexington, Ky.

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, live races

2:30 p.m.: WSLS, Breeders' Cup Series, Championship Saturday, at Lexington, Ky.

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims, at Las Vegas

10 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixera, at Las Vegas

SOCCER 

7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Everton

9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leeds at Crystal Palace

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Sheffield at Chelsea

7 p.m.: MASN, College Men, Wake Forest at N.C. State

SWIMMING AND DIVING

11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Duke

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Paris Masters, continuation of coverage of doubles semifinal

8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Paris Masters, singles semifinals

1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Paris Masters, doubles semifinal

