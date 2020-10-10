Sports TV listings for Saturday Oct. 10

AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, German Grand Prix, qualifying
3:30 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Drive for the Cure 250, at Concord N.C. (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Motul 100% Synthetic Grand Prix, at Concord N.C.
BOWLING
8 p.m.: WFXR, PBA playoffs, round of 24, at Centreville (same-day tape)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"
10 a.m.: WFXR, "Big Noon Kickoff"
10 a.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"
Noon: WSET, Virginia Tech at North Carolina
Noon: ACC Network, North Carolina State at Virginia
Noon: ESPN, Florida at Texas A&M
Noon: ESPN2, Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty
Noon: WFXR, Texas vs. Oklahoma, at Dallas
Noon: SEC Network, South Carolina at Vanderbilt
12:30 p.m.: MASN, Duke at Syracuse
1:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, The Citadel at Army
3:30 p.m.: WSET, Texas Tech at Iowa State
3:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Tennessee at Georgia (pregame coverage starts at 2:30 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Texas-San Antonio at BYU
4 p.m.: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Boston College
4 p.m.: ESPN, Arkansas at Auburn
4 p.m.: ESPNU, Middle Tennessee State at Florida International
4 p.m.: WFXR, Kansas State at TCU
4 p.m.: SEC Network, LSU at Missouri (same-day tape)
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Temple at Navy
7:30 p.m.: WSET, Miami at Clemson
7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Alabama at Mississippi
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UTEP at Louisiana Tech
7:30 p.m.: WSLS, Florida State at Notre Dame
7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi State at Kentucky
7:30 p.m.: MASN2, Marshall at Western Kentucky
8 p.m.: ESPNU, Charlotte at North Texas
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, BMW PGA Championship, third round, at Surrey, England
11 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, KPMG Women's PGA Championship, third round, at Newtown Square, Pa.
Noon: WSLS, LPGA Tour, KPMG Women's PGA Championship, third round, at Newtown Square, Pa.
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, SAS Championship, second round, at Cary, N.C.
5 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, third round, at Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
Noon: Fox Sports 1, live races
Noon: NBC Sports Washington, live races
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
5 p.m.: MASN, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
12:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2, NC at LG
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, "We Need To Talk"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
11:30 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, Bellator 248, Michael Page vs. Ross Houston, at Paris
5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims, at Abu Dhabi
8 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming): UFC Fight Night, Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen, at Abu Dhabi
MOTORCYCLES
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, at Indianapolis
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, Pala National, at Pala, Calif.
RUGBY
9:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premiership, semifinal, Bristol at Wasps (same-day tape)
11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premiership, semifinal, Bath at Exeter
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, FA Women's Super League, Manchester United at Tottenham
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, UAB at Wake Forest
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, French Open, continuation of coverage of girls singles and doubles championships
9 a.m.: WSLS, French Open, women's singles final
5:30 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, French Open, women's doubles championship
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!