Sports TV listings for Saturday Oct. 10
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, German Grand Prix, qualifying

3:30 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Drive for the Cure 250, at Concord N.C. (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Motul 100% Synthetic Grand Prix, at Concord N.C.

BOWLING

8 p.m.: WFXR, PBA playoffs, round of 24, at Centreville (same-day tape)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"

10 a.m.: WFXR, "Big Noon Kickoff"

10 a.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"

Noon: WSET, Virginia Tech at North Carolina

Noon: ACC Network, North Carolina State at Virginia

Noon: ESPN, Florida at Texas A&M

Noon: ESPN2, Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty

Noon: WFXR, Texas vs. Oklahoma, at Dallas

Noon: SEC Network, South Carolina at Vanderbilt

12:30 p.m.: MASN, Duke at Syracuse

1:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, The Citadel at Army

3:30 p.m.: WSET, Texas Tech at Iowa State

3:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Tennessee at Georgia (pregame coverage starts at 2:30 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Texas-San Antonio at BYU

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Boston College

4 p.m.: ESPN, Arkansas at Auburn

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Middle Tennessee State at Florida International

4 p.m.: WFXR, Kansas State at TCU

4 p.m.: SEC Network, LSU at Missouri (same-day tape)

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Temple at Navy

7:30 p.m.: WSET, Miami at Clemson

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Alabama at Mississippi

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UTEP at Louisiana Tech

7:30 p.m.: WSLS, Florida State at Notre Dame

7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi State at Kentucky

7:30 p.m.: MASN2, Marshall at Western Kentucky

8 p.m.: ESPNU, Charlotte at North Texas

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, BMW PGA Championship, third round, at Surrey, England

11 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, KPMG Women's PGA Championship, third round, at Newtown Square, Pa.

Noon: WSLS, LPGA Tour, KPMG Women's PGA Championship, third round, at Newtown Square, Pa.

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, SAS Championship, second round, at Cary, N.C.

5 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, third round, at Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

Noon: Fox Sports 1, live races

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, live races

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

5 p.m.: MASN, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

12:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2, NC at LG

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, "We Need To Talk"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

11:30 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, Bellator 248, Michael Page vs. Ross Houston, at Paris

5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims, at Abu Dhabi

8 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming): UFC Fight Night, Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen, at Abu Dhabi

MOTORCYCLES

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, at Indianapolis

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, Pala National, at Pala, Calif.

RUGBY

9:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premiership, semifinal, Bristol at Wasps (same-day tape)

11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premiership, semifinal, Bath at Exeter

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, FA Women's Super League, Manchester United at Tottenham

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, UAB at Wake Forest

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, French Open, continuation of coverage of girls singles and doubles championships

9 a.m.: WSLS, French Open, women's singles final

5:30 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, French Open, women's doubles championship

