Sports TV listings for Saturday Oct. 17
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech Series, Petit Le Mans, at Braselton, Ga.

4 p.m.: WFXR, NASCAR Truck Series, Clean Harbors 200, at Kansas City, Kan. (pre-race show at 3:30 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.: NBCSports.com (streaming), IMSA WeatherTech Series, Petit Le Mans, at Braselton, Ga.

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas Lottery 300, at Kansas City, Kan (pre-race show at 6:30 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech Series, Petit Le Mans, at Braselton, Ga.

BOWLING

6 p.m.: WFXR, PBA playoffs, round of 16, at Centreville (same-day tape)

BOXING

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Lomachenko-Lopez undercard, at Las Vegas

10 p.m.: ESPN, WBC/WBA/WBO/IBF Lightweight Championship, Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez; junior welterweights, Alex Saucedo vs. Arnold Barboza; super middleweights, Edgar Berlanga vs. Lanell Bellows, at Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"

10 a.m.: WFXR, "Big Noon Kickoff"

10 a.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"

Noon: WSET, Clemson at Georgia Tech

Noon: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Miami

Noon: ESPN, Auburn at South Carolina

Noon: ESPN2, Navy at East Carolina

Noon: ESPNU, Texas State at South Alabama

Noon: WFXR, Kansas at West Virginia

Noon: SEC Network, Kentucky at Tennessee

Noon: MASN, Liberty at Syracuse

1:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Army at Texas-San Antonio

2:30 p.m.: WSLS, Louisville at Notre Dame

3:30 p.m.: WSET, Central Florida at Memphis

3;30 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi at Arkansas

3:30 p.m.: MASN, Duke at N.C. State

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia at Wake Forest (pregame show at 3:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.: ESPN, Texas A&M at Mississippi State

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Massachusetts at Georgia Southern

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Marshall at Louisiana Tech

7:30 p.m.: WSET, North Carolina at Florida State

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Boston College at Virginia Tech (pregame show at 7 p.m.)

8 p.m.: WDBJ, Georgia at Alabama (pregame coverage starts at 7 p.m.)

DRAG RACING

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals, at Ennis, Texas (same-day tape)

FISHING

8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com/watch), Bassmaster Elite Series, at Chickamauga Lake

GOLF

8 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Scottish Championship, third round, at St. Andrews, Scotland

2:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Dominion Energy Charity Classic, second round, at Richmond

5 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, CJ Cup, third round, at Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

8:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, QIPCO British Champions Day, at Ascot, England

Noon: Fox Sports 1, live races

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, live races

3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, National League Championship Series, Game 6, Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers, at Arlington, Texas (if necessary)

8:30 p.m.: TBS, American League Championship Series, Game 7, Houston vs. Tampa Bay, at San Diego (if necessary)

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims, at Abu Dhabi

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night, Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung, at Abu Dhabi

RODEO

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Cooper Tires Invitational, at Nampa, Idaho

RUGBY

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, Champions Cup, final, Exeter vs. Racing, at Bristol, England (delayed tape)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Everton

9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Southampton at Chelsea

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Arsenal at Manchester City

4 p.m.: WDBJ, National Women's Soccer League, North Carolina at Orlando

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Puebla at Monterrey

6:25 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2, Serie A, Sassuolo at Bologna

SWIMMING

2 p.m.: WDBJ, International Swimming League, at Budapest

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of Sardegna Open, St. Petersburg Open and Cologne Indoors

12:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown

