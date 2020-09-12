Sports TV listings for Saturday Sept. 12

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, Brisbane at Sydney
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Tuscany Grand Prix, qualifying
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, Pro Lite and Pro2 (taped)
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 (prerace show at 1:30 p.m.)
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Honda Indy 200
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Federated Auto Parts 400 (prerace show at 7 p.m.)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"
10 a.m.: WFXR, "Big Noon Kickoff"
10 a.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"
Noon: ACC Network, Syracuse at North Carolina
Noon: ESPN, Louisiana at Iowa State
Noon: ESPN2, Charlotte at Appalachian State
Noon: WFXR, Arkansas State at Kansas State
Noon: Fox Sports 1, Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia
1:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Louisiana-Monroe at Army
2:30 p.m.: WSLS, Duke at Notre Dame
3:30 p.m.: WSET, Georgia Tech at Florida State
3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Texas-San Antonio at Texas State
3:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Campbell at Georgia Southern
3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Arkansas State at Kansas State
4 p.m.: ACC Network, Austin Peay at Pittsburgh
4 p.m.: WFXR, "Tua"
7 p.m.: ESPNU, The Citadel at South Florida
7:30 p.m.: WSET, Clemson at Wake Forest
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Tulane at South Alabama
8 p.m.: ACC Network, Western Kentucky at Louisville
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Coastal Carolina at Kansas
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: CNBC, Tour de France, Stage 14
GOLF
8:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Portugal Masters, third round
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration, third round
2 p.m.: WDBJ, "One Shot Away"
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Safeway Open, third round
9:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Sanford International, second round (taped)
HORSE RACING
10 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Irish Champion Stakes
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
12:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2, Kia at NC
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees
6 p.m.: MASN2, Atlanta at Washington
6 p.m.: MLB Network, Philadelphia at Miami
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Detroit at Chicago White Sox
8 p.m.: WFXR, Houston at L.A. Dodgers
11 p.m.: MLB Network, San Francisco at San Diego
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims
8 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming): UFC Fight Night, Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill
10 p.m.: Paramount, Bellator 246, Juan Archuleta vs. Patricky Mix
MOTORCYCLES
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MotoAmerica Superbike
NBA
8:10 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference semifinals, Game 5, Houston vs. L.A. Lakers
NHL
8 p.m.: WSLS, Western Conference finals. Game 4, Vegas vs. Dallas
RUGBY
Noon: Fox Sports 2, Wigan at Catalans
2 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, North Queensland at Melbourne
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Fulham
9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Southampton at Crystal Palace
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Leeds United at Liverpool
2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, "UEFA Champions League: A Season For The Ages"
3 p.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Newcastle at West Ham
3:30 p.m.: WDBJ, National Women's Soccer League, Houston at North Carolina
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Austrian Open and Istanbul Cup, semifinals
4 p.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open, women's final
WNBA
Noon: NBC Sports Washington, Washington vs. New York
