 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Saturday Sept. 26
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Saturday Sept. 26

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Russian Grand Prix, qualifying

12 p.m.: WDBJ, Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, Pro Lite and Pro2, at Wheatland, Mo. (taped)

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco 300, at Las Vegas (pre-race show at 7 p.m.)

BOXING

7 p.m.: Pay-Per-View: WBC Middleweight Championship, Jermall Charlo vs. Sergey Derevyanchenko; WBA Super Bantamweight Championship, Brandon Figueroa vs. Damien Vazquez; WBO Bantamweight Championship, John Riel Casimero vs. Duke Micah; WBC, WBA and IBF 154-pound Unification Bout, Jermell Charlo vs. Jeison Rosario; WBC Super Bantamweight Championship, Luis Nery vs. Aaron Alameda; Super Bantamweights, Danny Roman vs. Juan Carlos Payano, at Uncasville, Conn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"

10 a.m.: WFXR, "Big Noon Kickoff"

10 a.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"

11 a.m.: WWCW (CW5): "Hokies All-Access"

Noon: WSET, Central Florida at East Carolina

Noon: ACC Network, Louisville at Pittsburgh

Noon: ESPN, Florida at Mississippi

Noon: ESPN2, Georgia Southern at Louisiana

Noon: WFXR, Kansas State at Oklahoma

Noon: SEC Network, Kentucky at Auburn

Noon: MASN2, Georgia Tech at Syracuse

Noon: ESPN Plus (streaming), Campbell at Appalachian State

1 p.m.: ESPNU, FIU at Liberty

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Iowa State at TCU

3:30 p.m.: MASN2, Tulane at Southern Miss. (joined in progress)

3:30 p.m.: WSET, West Virginia at Oklahoma State

3:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Miss. State at LSU (pregame show at 3 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Army at Cincinnati

3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UTEP at Louisiana-Monroe

3:30 p.m.: WFXR, Texas at Texas Tech

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at Virginia

4 p.m.: SEC Network, Georgia at Arkansas

6 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com/watch), Texas State at Boston College

7 p.m.: ESPN, Alabama at Missouri

7:30 p.m.: WSET, Florida State at Miami

7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Kansas at Baylor

7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Tennessee at South Carolina

8 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina State at Virginia Tech

10:15 p.m.: ESPN, Troy at BYU

DRAG RACING

5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Gatornationals, qualifying, at Gainesville, Fla.

GOLF

8:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, third round, at Ballymena, Northern Ireland

3 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, third round, at Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

HORSE RACING

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, live races

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races, at Belmont 

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Belmont Park 

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Miami at N.Y. Yankees

3 p.m.: MASN, N.Y. Mets at Washington, doubleheader

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Seattle at Oakland

6:30 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Toronto

7 p.m.: WFXR, Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Cincinnati at Minnesota

9 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC 253 prelims, at Abu Dhabi

10 p.m.: Pay-Per-View, UFC 253, at Abu Dhabi

MOTORCYCLES

Midnight: AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Florida National (delayed tape)

NBA 

9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference finals, Game 5, Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, at Orlando, Fla.

NFL

9:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Washington Football Unfiltered" (debut)

10 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Washington Football Kickoff Preview" (debut)

NHL 

8 p.m.: WSLS, Stanley Cup final, Game 5, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, at Edmonton

RUGBY

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Champions Cup semifinal, Saracens at Racing, at Nanterre, France (same-day tape)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Brighton & Hove

9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Newcastle at Tottenham

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Chelsea at West Bromwich

1 p.m.: WDBJ, National Women's Soccer League, Washington at Chicago

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Tigres UANL at Monterrey

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, German Championships semifinals, Internationaux de Strasbourg finals and French Open first round

5 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, French Open, first round

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister speaks to the media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert