Sports TV listings for Saturday Sept. 26

AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Russian Grand Prix, qualifying
12 p.m.: WDBJ, Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, Pro Lite and Pro2, at Wheatland, Mo. (taped)
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco 300, at Las Vegas (pre-race show at 7 p.m.)
BOXING
7 p.m.: Pay-Per-View: WBC Middleweight Championship, Jermall Charlo vs. Sergey Derevyanchenko; WBA Super Bantamweight Championship, Brandon Figueroa vs. Damien Vazquez; WBO Bantamweight Championship, John Riel Casimero vs. Duke Micah; WBC, WBA and IBF 154-pound Unification Bout, Jermell Charlo vs. Jeison Rosario; WBC Super Bantamweight Championship, Luis Nery vs. Aaron Alameda; Super Bantamweights, Danny Roman vs. Juan Carlos Payano, at Uncasville, Conn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"
10 a.m.: WFXR, "Big Noon Kickoff"
10 a.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"
11 a.m.: WWCW (CW5): "Hokies All-Access"
Noon: WSET, Central Florida at East Carolina
Noon: ACC Network, Louisville at Pittsburgh
Noon: ESPN, Florida at Mississippi
Noon: ESPN2, Georgia Southern at Louisiana
Noon: WFXR, Kansas State at Oklahoma
Noon: SEC Network, Kentucky at Auburn
Noon: MASN2, Georgia Tech at Syracuse
Noon: ESPN Plus (streaming), Campbell at Appalachian State
1 p.m.: ESPNU, FIU at Liberty
1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Iowa State at TCU
3:30 p.m.: MASN2, Tulane at Southern Miss. (joined in progress)
3:30 p.m.: WSET, West Virginia at Oklahoma State
3:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Miss. State at LSU (pregame show at 3 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Army at Cincinnati
3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UTEP at Louisiana-Monroe
3:30 p.m.: WFXR, Texas at Texas Tech
4 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at Virginia
4 p.m.: SEC Network, Georgia at Arkansas
6 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com/watch), Texas State at Boston College
7 p.m.: ESPN, Alabama at Missouri
7:30 p.m.: WSET, Florida State at Miami
7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Kansas at Baylor
7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Tennessee at South Carolina
8 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina State at Virginia Tech
10:15 p.m.: ESPN, Troy at BYU
DRAG RACING
5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Gatornationals, qualifying, at Gainesville, Fla.
GOLF
8:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, third round, at Ballymena, Northern Ireland
3 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, third round, at Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
HORSE RACING
Noon: NBC Sports Washington, live races
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races, at Belmont
1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Belmont Park
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLB Network, Miami at N.Y. Yankees
3 p.m.: MASN, N.Y. Mets at Washington, doubleheader
4 p.m.: MLB Network, Seattle at Oakland
6:30 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Toronto
7 p.m.: WFXR, Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Cincinnati at Minnesota
9 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC 253 prelims, at Abu Dhabi
10 p.m.: Pay-Per-View, UFC 253, at Abu Dhabi
MOTORCYCLES
Midnight: AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Florida National (delayed tape)
NBA
9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference finals, Game 5, Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, at Orlando, Fla.
NFL
9:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Washington Football Unfiltered" (debut)
10 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Washington Football Kickoff Preview" (debut)
NHL
8 p.m.: WSLS, Stanley Cup final, Game 5, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, at Edmonton
RUGBY
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Champions Cup semifinal, Saracens at Racing, at Nanterre, France (same-day tape)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Brighton & Hove
9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Newcastle at Tottenham
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Chelsea at West Bromwich
1 p.m.: WDBJ, National Women's Soccer League, Washington at Chicago
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Tigres UANL at Monterrey
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, German Championships semifinals, Internationaux de Strasbourg finals and French Open first round
5 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, French Open, first round
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!