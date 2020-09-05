 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Saturday Sept. 5
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Hawthorn at St. Kilda

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 1, Essendon at Geelong

4 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 1, West Coast at Western

AUTO RACING

6:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA Prototype Challenge, at Virginia International Raceway (taped)

7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo, at Virginia International Raceway (taped)

8:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA Porsche Cup, at Virginia International Raceway (taped)

8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, qualifying, at Monza, Italy

9:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, at Virginia International Raceway (taped)

11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Road Atlanta, at Braselton, Ga.

Noon: WDBJ, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, General Tire Diamond Nationals, at Wheatland, Mo. (taped)

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, at Darlington, S.C. (prerace show at noon)

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Road Atlanta, at Braselton, Ga.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 a.m.: ACC Network, 2005 ACC championship, Virginia Tech-Florida State

10 a.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle: Season Preview" (new)

11 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"

1 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Kentucky at Marshall

1:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Middle Tennessee State at Army

3 p.m.: WDBJ, "The Drive To Atlanta"

3:30 p.m.: WDBJ, "College Football Today"

4 p.m.: WDBJ, 2019 SEC championship game

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2007 ACC championship, Virginia Tech-Boston College

4:30 p.m.: ESPN, SMU at Texas State

8 p.m.: ESPN, Arkansas State at Memphis

CYCLING

8 a.m.: WSLS, Tour de France, Stage 8, Cazeres-Sur-Garonne to Loudenvielle

DRAG RACING

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA U.S. Nationals, qualifying, at Indianapolis

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: European Tour, Andalucia Masters, third round, at Cadiz, Spain

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, second round, at Atlanta

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, live races

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: WSLS, Kentucky Derby, at Louisville, Ky.

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: WFXR, San Diego at Oakland

5 p.m.: MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, doubleheader

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Atlanta

7:30 p.m.: MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

11:30 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Houston, Game 2, or Arizona at San Francisco, Game 2 (joined in progress)

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee" (return of on-camera version of show)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims, at Las Vegas

8 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night, Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai, at Las Vegas

NBA 

6:30 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 4, Toronto vs. Boston, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference semifinals, Game 2, Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, at Orlando, Fla.

NFL

8 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), 2018 Baltimore-Cleveland game

NHL

7:30 p.m.: WSLS, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 7, N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, at Toronto

SOCCER

8:50 a.m.: ESPNEWS, UEFA Nations League, Armenia at North Macedonia 

Noon: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, first stage, Valour vs. Forge, at Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

Noon: WSET, UEFA Nations League, England at Iceland 

1 p.m.: WDBJ, National Women's Soccer League, Sky Blue at Washington

2:30 p.m.: WSET, UEFA Nations League, Croatia at Portugal 

8 p.m.: WFXR, Major League Soccer, Atlanta at Orlando

TENNIS

11 a.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open, third round, at Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open, third round, at Flushing, N.Y.

