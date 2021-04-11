Sports TV listings for Sunday April 11

AUTO RACING
11 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, "Masters Of The Clock: The Legend Of Martinsville"
Noon; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, continuation of Cook Out 250, at Martinsville Speedway
1 a.m. (Monday); CBS Sports Network, FIA Formula E, Rome E-Prix, Rome (delayed tape)
BOWLING
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, U.S. Open, at Reno, Nev.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon; ACC Network, Duke at North Carolina
Noon; SEC Network, Missouri at South Carolina
1 p.m.; ESPN2, Virginia at Clemson
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Wake Forest
3 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi St. at Auburn
4 p.m.; ESPN2, Ohio St. at Michigan
4 p.m.; ESPNU, Florida St. at Louisville
7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon St. at Oregon
CURLING
6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Men's World Championships, final, at Calgary, Alberta
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.; WSLS, World Championships, at Stockholm (taped)
FISHING
8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, at Orange, Texas
FREESTYLE SKIING AND SNOWBOARDING
1 p.m.; WSLS, "Dew Tour: History of Halfpipe"
2 p.m.; WSLS, World Championships, at Aspen, Colo. (taped)
GOLF
9 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Live From The Masters"
11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Masters On The Range"
12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "The Masters: The Magnificent 12th"
1 p.m.; WDBJ, "Jim Nantz Remembers Augusta: Mark O'Meara"
2 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, The Masters, Final Round, at Augusta, Ga.
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MASN, Boston at Baltimore
1 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay
2 p.m.; ESPN, "E60 Full Circle: Freddie Freeman"
4 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at L.A. Dodgers
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Cincinnati at Arizona
7 p.m.; ESPN, Philadelphia at Atlanta
NBA
3 p.m.; NBA TV, Boston at Denver
10 p.m.; NBA TV, Miami at Portland
NHL
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NHL Network, Buffalo at Philadelphia
6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Boston
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Pittsburgh at New Jersey
RODEO
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard Invitational, at Sioux Falls, S.D. (same-day tape)
RUGBY
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Major League Rugby, New York at Rugby ATL
12:30 a.m. (Monday); NBC Sports Network, European Champions Cup, Racing 92 at Bordeaux-Begles (delayed tape)
SOCCER
7 a.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Newcastle at Burnley
9:05 a.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Leicester City at West Ham
11:30 a.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Manchester United at Tottenham
2 p.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Arsenal at Sheffield
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, Big Ten second round, Indiana at Penn St.
2:30 p.m.; WSET, Serie A, Atalanta at Fiorentina
4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, Big Ten second round, Northwestern at Wisconsin
5 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Women, UCLA at Stanford
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Mazatlán at Tijuana
SOFTBALL
Noon; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at North Carolina, doubleheader
Noon; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Northwestern
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at USC Upstate, doubleheader
2 p.m.; ESPNU, LSU at Missouri
3 p.m.; ACC Network, Duke at Florida St.
3 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Oregon
5 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at N.C. State
6 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Kentucky
SWIMMING
10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, TYR Pro Swim Series, at Mission Viejo, Calif. (same-day tape)
TENNIS
7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Monte Carlo Masters
10:45 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Volvo Car Open, doubles final, at Charleston, S.C.
1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Volvo Car Open, singles final
5 a.m. (Monday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Monte Carlo Masters
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Noon; ESPNU, Rutgers at Johns Hopkins