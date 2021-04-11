 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday April 11
AUTO RACING

11 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, "Masters Of The Clock: The Legend Of Martinsville"

Noon; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, continuation of Cook Out 250, at Martinsville Speedway

1 a.m. (Monday); CBS Sports Network, FIA Formula E, Rome E-Prix, Rome (delayed tape)

BOWLING

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, U.S. Open, at Reno, Nev.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon; ACC Network, Duke at North Carolina

Noon; SEC Network, Missouri at South Carolina

1 p.m.; ESPN2, Virginia at Clemson

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

3 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi St. at Auburn

4 p.m.; ESPN2, Ohio St. at Michigan

4  p.m.; ESPNU, Florida St. at Louisville

7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon St. at Oregon

CURLING 

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Men's World Championships, final, at Calgary, Alberta

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.; WSLS, World Championships, at Stockholm (taped)

FISHING

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, at Orange, Texas

FREESTYLE SKIING AND SNOWBOARDING

1 p.m.; WSLS, "Dew Tour: History of Halfpipe"

2 p.m.; WSLS, World Championships, at Aspen, Colo. (taped)

GOLF

9 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Live From The Masters"

11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Masters On The Range"

12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "The Masters: The Magnificent 12th"

1 p.m.; WDBJ, "Jim Nantz Remembers Augusta: Mark O'Meara"

2 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, The Masters, Final Round, at Augusta, Ga.

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MASN, Boston at Baltimore

1 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay 

2 p.m.; ESPN, "E60 Full Circle: Freddie Freeman"

4 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at L.A. Dodgers

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Cincinnati at Arizona

7 p.m.; ESPN, Philadelphia at Atlanta

NBA

3 p.m.; NBA TV, Boston at Denver

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Miami at Portland

NHL 

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NHL Network, Buffalo at Philadelphia

6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Boston

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Pittsburgh at New Jersey

RODEO

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour,  First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard Invitational, at Sioux Falls, S.D. (same-day tape)

RUGBY

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Major League Rugby, New York at Rugby ATL

12:30 a.m. (Monday); NBC Sports Network, European Champions Cup, Racing 92 at Bordeaux-Begles (delayed tape)

SOCCER 

7 a.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Newcastle at Burnley

9:05 a.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Leicester City at West Ham

11:30 a.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Manchester United at Tottenham

2 p.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Arsenal at Sheffield

2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, Big Ten second round, Indiana at Penn St.

2:30 p.m.; WSET, Serie A, Atalanta at Fiorentina

4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, Big Ten second round, Northwestern at Wisconsin

5 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Women, UCLA at Stanford

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Mazatlán at Tijuana

SOFTBALL

Noon; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at North Carolina, doubleheader

Noon; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Northwestern

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at USC Upstate, doubleheader

2 p.m.; ESPNU, LSU at Missouri

3 p.m.; ACC Network, Duke at Florida St.

3 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Oregon

5 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at N.C. State

6 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Kentucky

SWIMMING

10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, TYR Pro Swim Series, at Mission Viejo, Calif. (same-day tape)

TENNIS

7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Monte Carlo Masters

10:45 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Volvo Car Open, doubles final, at Charleston, S.C.

1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Volvo Car Open, singles final

5 a.m. (Monday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Monte Carlo Masters

WOMEN'S LACROSSE 

Noon; ESPNU, Rutgers at Johns Hopkins

