Sports TV listings for Sunday April 4

AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIA Extreme E Championship, Semifinal and Crazy Race, at Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia (same-day tape)
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, FIA Extreme E Championship, Final (same-day tape)
BOWLING
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, USBC Masters, at Reno, Nev.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon; ACC Network, North Carolina at Florida St.
Noon; SEC Network, Tennessee at Alabama
12:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Wake Forest at Louisville
GOLF
8 a.m.; Golf Channel, Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, at Augusta, Ga.
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, Final Round, at San Antonio
2:30 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, Final Round
5 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration, Final Round, at Rancho Mirage, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships, at Indianapolis (taped)
HORSE RACING
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; ESPN, Atlanta at Philadelphia
1 p.m.; MASN, MASN2, Baltimore at Boston
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Arizona at San Diego
8:30 p.m.; ESPN, Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels
MEN'S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "March Madness 360"
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Bracket Breakdown"
3 p.m.; WDBJ, "Big House, The Pearl and The Triumph of Winston-Salem State"
3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, 3X3U National Championship, at Indianapolis
4 p.,m.; WDBJ, "Soul of the Game: The John McLendon Story"
5 p.m.; WDBJ, "HBCUs: Elevating the Game"
MEN'S LACROSSE
Noon; ESPNU, Michigan at Johns Hopkins
MOTORCYCLES
10:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, MotoGP, Grand Prix of Doha (same-day tape)
NBA
3:30 p.m.; WSET, L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers (pregame show at 3 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Golden State at Atlanta
10 p.m.; NBA TV, Orlando at Denver
NHL
Noon; WSLS, Detroit at Tampa Bay
2:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at New Jersey
3 p.m.; NHL Network, Washington at New Jersey
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Dallas at Carolina
RUGBY
4:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Heineken Champions Cup, Bristol at Bordeaux-Begles (same-day tape)
SOCCER
7 a.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Burnley at Southampton
9 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Newcastle
11:25 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Fulham at Aston Villa
SOCCER
1 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Maryland at Indiana
2:25 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Manchester United
3 p.m.; Pac 12 Network, College Women, Washington State at USC
5 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Women, Washington at UCLA
SOFTBALL
2 p.m.; ESPNU, Kentucky at Tennessee
3 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Duke
3 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Indiana at Iowa
3 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida at Georgia
5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Illinois at Wisconsin
SURFING
5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Newcastle Cup, at Newcastle, Australia
TENNIS
1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Miami Open, Singles Final
3:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Miami Open, Doubles Final
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Tournament Championship, Stanford vs. Arizona, at San Antonio (pregame show at 5 p.m.)
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament Selection Show