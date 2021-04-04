 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday April 4
AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIA Extreme E Championship, Semifinal and Crazy Race, at Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia (same-day tape)

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, FIA Extreme E Championship, Final (same-day tape)

BOWLING

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, USBC Masters, at Reno, Nev.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon; ACC Network, North Carolina at Florida St.

Noon; SEC Network, Tennessee at Alabama

12:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Wake Forest at Louisville

GOLF

8 a.m.; Golf Channel, Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, at Augusta, Ga.

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, Final Round, at San Antonio

2:30 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, Final Round

5 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration, Final Round, at Rancho Mirage, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships, at Indianapolis (taped)

HORSE RACING

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; ESPN, Atlanta at Philadelphia

1 p.m.; MASN, MASN2, Baltimore at Boston

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Arizona at San Diego

8:30 p.m.; ESPN, Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels

MEN'S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "March Madness 360"

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Bracket Breakdown"

3 p.m.; WDBJ, "Big House, The Pearl and The Triumph of Winston-Salem State"

3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, 3X3U National Championship, at Indianapolis

4 p.,m.; WDBJ, "Soul of the Game: The John McLendon Story"

5 p.m.; WDBJ, "HBCUs: Elevating the Game"

MEN'S LACROSSE 

Noon; ESPNU, Michigan at Johns Hopkins

MOTORCYCLES

10:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, MotoGP, Grand Prix of Doha (same-day tape)

NBA

3:30 p.m.; WSET, L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers (pregame show at 3 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Golden State at Atlanta

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Orlando at Denver

NHL 

Noon; WSLS, Detroit at Tampa Bay

2:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at New Jersey

3 p.m.; NHL Network, Washington at New Jersey

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Dallas at Carolina

RUGBY

4:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Heineken Champions Cup, Bristol at Bordeaux-Begles (same-day tape)

SOCCER 

7 a.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Burnley at Southampton

9 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Newcastle

11:25 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Fulham at Aston Villa

SOCCER 

1 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Maryland at Indiana

2:25 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Manchester United

3 p.m.; Pac 12 Network, College Women, Washington State at USC

5 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Women, Washington at UCLA

SOFTBALL

2 p.m.; ESPNU, Kentucky at Tennessee

3 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Duke

3 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Indiana at Iowa

3  p.m.; SEC Network, Florida at Georgia

5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Illinois at Wisconsin

SURFING

5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Newcastle Cup, at Newcastle, Australia

TENNIS

1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Miami Open, Singles Final

3:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Miami Open, Doubles Final 

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

6 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Tournament Championship, Stanford vs. Arizona, at San Antonio (pregame show at 5 p.m.)

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament Selection Show

