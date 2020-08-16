You have permission to edit this article.
Sports TV listings for Sunday Aug. 15
Sports TV listings for Sunday Aug. 15

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. (Monday): Fox Sports 2, Gold Coast at Richmond

AUTO RACING

9:05 a.m.: ESPN, Formula One, Spanish Grand Prix, at Barcelona

11:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, Sunoco 159, at Daytona Beach, Fla. (prerace show at 11 a.m.)

1 p.m.: WSLS, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500, qualifying

3 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Cup Series, Go Bowling 235, at Daytona Beach, Fla. (prerace coverage starts at 2 p.m. on NBC Sports Network)

3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters, at Lausitzring, Germany (same-day tape)

3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500, practice

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m. and 10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2011 Miami-Virginia Tech game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 1998 Virginia Tech-Syracuse game

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 5 (delayed tape)

EXTREME SPORTS

11 a.m.: ESPN2, Pastranaland Pit Bike Championship (new)

GOLF

7 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Ladies Scottish Open, final round, at North Berwick, Scotland

12:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, final round, at Greensboro, N.C.

2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, final round, at Greensboro, N.C.

2:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior Players Championship, final round, at Akron, Ohio

5 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Boise Open, final round

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, U.S. Amateur, championship, at Bandon, Ore

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: ESPN, Cleveland at Detroit

1 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia

1 p.m.: MASN, MASN2, Washington at Baltimore

4 p.m.: TBS, L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels

7 p.m.: ESPN, Boston at N.Y. Yankees (traditional telecast)

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Boston at N.Y. Yankees (Statcast AI telecast)

MOTORCYCLES

7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, FIM MotoGP, Austrian Grand Prix, at Spielberg, Austria

8 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2 of Kegums

9 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP of Kegums

Noon: WSLS, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Moto 2 450, Loretta Lynn's National, at Hurricane Mills, Tenn. (taped Saturday)

NBA

4:30 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference Play-In Game, Memphis vs. Portland, at Orlando, Fla. (if necessary)

NFL

2 p.m.: WDBJ, "In The Huddle" (new)

NHL

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, USA Network, Eastern Conference first round, Game 3, Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, at Toronto

2 p.m.: CNBC, Western Conference first round, Game 4, Dallas vs. Calgary, at Edmonton

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference first round, Game 4, Vegas vs. Chicago, at Edmonton

8 p.m.: WSLS, Eastern Conference first round, Game 3, Philadelphia vs. Montreal, at Toronto

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference first round, Game 3, St. Louis vs. Vancouver, at Edmonton

RODEO

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Bullnanza, at Guthrie, Okla. (taped Saturday)

RUGBY

10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Wasps at Northampton

SOCCER

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Atlas at Santos Laguna

8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Europa League, semifinal, Sevilla vs. Manchester United, at Cologne, Germany (same-day tape)

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Prague Open, final

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Top Seed Open, singles and doubles finals, at Lexington, Ky.

WNBA

1 p.m.: WSET, Dallas vs. Phoenix, at Bradenton, Fla.

3 p.m.: WSET, Seattle vs. Connecticut, at Bradenton, Fla.

