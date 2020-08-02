You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Sunday Aug. 2
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Sunday Aug. 2

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. (Monday): Fox Sports 1, Western at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

9:05 a.m.: ESPN, Formula One, British Grand Prix, at Towcester, United Kingdom

Noon: WSLS, IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Road America, at Elkhart Lake, Wis.

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters, at Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium (same-day tape)

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, at Loudon, N.H. (prerace coverage starts at 2 p.m.)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 a.m.: ACC Network, 1999 Virginia-BYU game

8 a.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," 1995 Florida State-Virginia game

FISHING

Noon: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at Lake Champlain

GOLF

7 a.m.: Golf Channel, European TOur, Hero Indian Open, Final Round, at Haryana, India

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, at Memphis, Tenn.

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, at Memphis, Tenn.

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ally Challenge, Final Round, at Grand Blanc, Mich.

5 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round, at Toledo, Ohio

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, Final Round, at Truckee, Calif.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE

Noon: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Archers vs. Whipsnakes, at Herriman, Utah

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: TBS, N.Y. Mets at Atlanta

1 p.m.: MASN, Tampa Bay at Baltimore

4 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Arizona

7 p.m.: ESPN, Boston at N.Y. Yankees

MISCELLANEOUS

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Race in America: A Candid Conversation," with Ish Smith, Renaldo Wynn and Bill Hamid (new)

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Race in America: A Candid Conversation," with Mike London, Robert Griffin III and Calais Campbell (new)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Las Vegas (taped Saturday)

10 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC Fight Night, Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan, at Las Vegas (taped Saturday)

MOTORCYCLES

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MotoAmerica Superbike, Road Atlanta, Day 2

NBA

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Seeding Games, Washington vs. Brooklyn, at Orlando, Fla.

3:30 p.m.: WSET, Seeding Games, Portland vs. Boston, at Orlando, Fla. (pregame show at 3 p.m.)

6 p.m.: NBA TV, Seeding Games, Sacramento vs. Orlando, at Orlando, Fla.

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K League (taped Thursday)

8:30 p.m.: WSET, Seeding Games, Milwaukee vs. Denver, at Orlando, Fla. (pregame show at 8 p.m.)

NHL

2 p.m.: USA Network, Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 1, Arizona vs. Nashville, at Edmonton

3 p.m.: WSLS, Eastern Conference Round Robin, Philadelphia vs. Boston, at Toronto

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference Round Robin, St. Louis vs. Colorado, at Edmonton

8 p.m.: NHL Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 1, Columbus vs. Toronto, at Toronto

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 1, Columbus vs. Toronto, at Toronto (joined in progress)

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 1, Minnesota vs. Vancouver, at Edmonton

SOCCER

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Guadalajara at Santos Laguna

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown, men's semifinals

Noon: WDBJ, World TeamTennis Championship, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown, men's and women's finals

WNBA

1 p.m.: ESPN, Phoenix vs. New York, at Bradenton, Fla.

3:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Atlanta vs. Indiana, at Bradenton, Fla.

6 p.m.: ESPN2, Dallas vs. Las Vegas, at Bradenton, Fla.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: UVa football returns to campus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News