Sports TV listings for Sunday Aug. 23
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. (Monday): ESPN2, North Melbourne at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: WSLS, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500 (race starts at 2:30 p.m.)

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Drydene 200, at Dover, Del.

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Drydene 311, at Dover, Del. (prerace coverage starts at 3 p.m.)

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters, at Lausitzring, Germany (same-day tape)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Rhode Island-Virginia Tech game

FISHING

Noon: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at Lake St. Clair

GOLF

8 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, AIG Women's Open, final round, at Troon, United Kingdom

Noon: WSLS, LPGA Tour, AIG Women's Open, final round, at Troon, United Kingdom

12:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Northern Trust, final round, at Norton, Mass.

2:30 p.m. WDBJ, PGA Tour, Northern Trust, final round, at Norton, Mass.

2:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, final round, at Arlington, Ohio

5 a.m. (Monday): Golf Channel, European Tour, ISPS Handa Wales Open, final round, at Newport, United Kingdom (taped Sunday)

HORSE RACING

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, live races

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: MASN2, Miami at Washington

1 p.m.: TBS, Toronto at Tampa Bay

1 p.m.: MASN, Boston at Baltimore

4 p.m.: ESPN, Houston at San Diego

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Colorado at L.A. Dodgers

7 p.m.: ESPN, Philadelphia at Atlanta

MOTORCYCLES

7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, FIM MotoGP, Styrian Grand Prix,at Spielberg, Austria

NBA

1 p.m.: WSET, Eastern Conference first round, Game 4, Boston vs. Philadelphia, at Orlando, Fla. (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.: WSET, Eastern Conference first round, Game 4, L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, at Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 4, Toronto vs. Brooklyn, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 4, Denver vs. Utah, at Orlando, Fla.

NFL

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Fantasy Football Marathon begins (live)

NHL

8 p.m.: WSLS, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 1, Tampa Bay vs. Boston, at Toronto

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NHL Gaming World Championship, U.S. Regional (new)

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference semifinals, Game 1, Vancouver vs. Vegas, at Edmonton

RODEO

1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Tour, TicketSmarter Invitational, championship round, at Salt Lake City (taped Saturday)

SOCCER

12:45 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, first stage, Edmonton vs. Atletico Ottawa, at Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

2:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League final, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, at Lisbon, Portugal

7:45 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, first stage, HFX Wanderers vs. Cavalry FC, at Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Seattle at Portland

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western and Southern Open, at Flushing, N.Y.

3 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western and Southern Open, at Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Diamond League meet, at Stockholm, Sweden (same-day tape)

WNBA

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Phoenix vs. Washington, at Bradenton, Fla.

