Sports TV listings for Sunday Aug. 30
Sports TV listings for Sunday Aug. 30

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

9:05 a.m.: ESPN, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, at Stavelot, Belgium

Noon: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, CarShield 200, at Madison, Ill. (prerace show at 11:30 a.m.)

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge, Road America, at Elkhart, Wis.

2 p.m.: WDBJ, Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, Pro Lite and Pro2, at San Bernardino, Calif. (taped)

3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Bommarito Automotive Group 500, at Madison, Ill.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon: ACC Network, "1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball"

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia Tech-Virginia game

7 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC: Football Insiders" (new preview show)

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 2, Nice Haut Pays to Nice

1 p.m.: WSLS, Tour de France, Stage 2, Nice Haut Pays to Nice (same-day tape)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: Golf Channel European Tour, ISPS Handa UK Championship, final round, at Warwickshire, England

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, final round, at Olympia Fields, Ill.

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour Championship, final round, at Evansville, Ind.

3 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, final round, at Olympia Fields, Ill. (preceded by PGA Tour special at 2:30 p.m.)

5 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, final round, at Rogers, Ark.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Noon: ESPN2, Pickerington North (Ohio) at Pickerington Central (Ohio)

HORSE RACING

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, live races

Noon: WSLS, "American Pharoah: Born To Run" (new documentary)

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: TBS, N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, Game 1

1:30 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Boston

3 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Toronto

4 p.m.: ESPN2, N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, Game 2

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Seattle at L.A. Angels

7 p.m.: ESPN, Atlanta at Philadelphia, traditional telecast

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Atlanta at Philadelphia, Statcast AI telecast

MEN'S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title"

3 p.m.: WSET, "Eddie"

MOTORCYCLES

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Moto America Superbike, at Mason County, Wash.

NBA

1 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 1, Boston vs. Toronto, at Orlando, Fla.

2 p.m.: WSET, "Finding Big Country"

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference first round, Game 6, L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, at Orlando, Fla.

8:30 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 6, Denver vs. Utah, at Orlando, Fla.

NFL

1 p.m.: WFXR, 2015 Carolina-Dallas game

NHL

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Western Conference semifinals, Game 4, Colorado vs. Dallas, at Edmonton

8 p.m.: WSLS, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 4, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, at Toronto

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference semifinals, Game 4, Vegas vs. Vancouver, at Edmonton

RODEO

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Tour, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at Fort Worth, Texas (taped Saturday)

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, WinStar World Casino & Resort Invitational, at Fort Worth, Texas (same-day tape)

RUGBY

8 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Hull at  St Helens

SOCCER

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, first stage, Forge vs. Atletico Ottawa, at Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, L.A. FC at Seattle

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.: ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Orange vs. Blue, at Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open preview

WNBA

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Connecticut vs. Washington, at Bradenton, Fla.

