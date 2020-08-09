You have permission to edit this article.
Sports TV listings for Sunday Aug. 9
Sports TV listings for Sunday Aug. 9

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m. (Monday): Fox Sports 1, St. Kilda at Geelong

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Formula E, Berlin ePrix II, qualifying

9:05 a.m.: ESPN, Formula One, 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, at Silverstone, United Kingdom

11 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Indy Nationals, qualifying, at Indianapolis (taped Saturday)

1 o.m.: WFXR, NHRA Indy Nationals, at Indianapolis

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Formula E, Berlin ePrix II, Round 9

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge Sprint Europe, at Misano, Italy (same-day tape)

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge America, at Sonoma, Calif.

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Consumers Energy 400, at Brooklyn, Mich. (prerace show at 4 p.m.)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Wake Forest-Virginia Tech game

5:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech"

7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2009 Nebraska-Virginia Tech game

9 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Belk Bowl, Virginia Tech-Kentucky

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2017 West Virginia-Virginia Tech game

CORNHOLE

Noon: ESPN2, ACL World Championships, USA Round, Pro Singles Final and Women's Doubles Final, at Rock Hill, S.C.

GOLF

8 a.m.: Golf Channel, "Morning Drive"

10 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), PGA Championship, Final Round, at San Francisco

10 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, English Championship, Final Round, at Hertfordshire, England

Noon: ESPN, PGA Championship, Final Round, at San Francisco

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, U.S. Women's Amateur, Championship Match, at Rockville, Md.

2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, "Faldo Formula"

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Championship, Final Round, TPC at San Francisco

3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), PGA Championship, Final Round, 18th hole, at San Francisco

4 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, Final Round, at Sylvania, Ohio

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Portland Open, Final Round,at North Plains, Ore.

9 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship"

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

7:30 a.m.: ESPNU, 2002 Progressive High School Classic, Oak Hill Academy vs. St. Vincent-St. Mary

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier Lacrosse League championship, Whipsnakes vs. Chaos, at Herriman, Utah

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: MASN, MASN2, Baltimore at Washington

1 p.m.: TBS, Atlanta at Philadelphia

4 p.m.: MLB Network, San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers

7 p.m.: ESPN, Cleveland at Chicago White Sox

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2007 Virginia Tech-Duke game

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2009 Virginia Tech-Wake Forest game

MISCELLANEOUS

6 p.m.: ACC Network, "Three Day Weekend: Virginia Tech"

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "Authentic ACC: Virginia Tech Hard Hat Mentality" (new)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC Fight Night, Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik, at Las Vegas (taped Saturday)

MOTORCYCLES

7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, MotoGP Grand Prix, at Ostrovacice, Czech Republic

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, AMA MotoAmerica Superbikes, at Wampum, Pa.

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2 of Latvia (same-day tape)

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP of Latvia (same-day tape)

NBA

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Seeding Games, Washington vs. Oklahoma City, at Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.: WSET, Seeding Games: San Antonio vs. New Orleans, at Orlando, Fla. (pregame show at 2:30 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Seeding Games, Philadelphia vs. Portland, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.: NBA TV, Seeding Games, Brooklyn vs. L.A. Clippers, at Orlando, Fla.

NHL

Noon: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Round Robin, Boston vs. Washington, at Toronto

3 p.m.: WSLS, Western Conference Round Robin, Dallas vs. St. Louis, at Edmonton

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 5, Columbus vs. Toronto, at Toronto

RODEO

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Dakota Community Bank & Trust Invitational, at Bismarck, N.D.

SOFTBALL

10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia Tech-South Carolina game

SURFING

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League, Rumble at the Ranch

5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, World Surf League, Rumble at the Ranch

TENNIS

1:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Palermo Ladies Open final

WNBA

3 p.m.: ESPN, Minnesota vs. Los Angeles, at Bradenton, Fla.

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Washington vs. Indiana, at Bradenton, Fla.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 ACC Tournament, Virginia Tech-Syracuse

