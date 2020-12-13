 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday Dec. 13
ON THE AIR

Sports TV listings for Sunday Dec. 13

Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

COLLEGE HOCKEY

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Ohio State at Notre Dame

DOGS

6 p.m.; ESPN2, American Kennel Club Fastest Dog USA (taped Friday)

EXTREME SPORTS

3 p.m.; WSET, World of X Games, Freesurfer 2, Part I

3:30 p.m.; WSET, World of X Games, Freesurfer 2, Part II

4 p.m.; WSET, World of X Games, "Best of Real 2020"

8 p.m.; ESPN2, World Axe Throwing Championship (taped)

FISHING

5 p.m.; WDBJ, Major League Fishing, Toyota Heavy Hitters (taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, continuation of coverage of final round, at Dubai, United Arab Emirates

11 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, U.S. Women's Open, final round, at Houston

Noon; WSLS, PGA Tour, QBE Shootout, final round, at Naples, Fla.

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, QBE Shootout, final round, at Naples, Fla.

2 p.m.; WSLS, LPGA Tour, U.S. Women's Open, final round, at Houston

5 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Women's Open documentary

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

6 p.m.; MASN, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

Noon; Big Ten Network, North Alabama at Indiana

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Rhode Island at Western Kentucky

Noon; Fox Sports 1, Oakland at Michigan State

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Hampton at VMI

1 p.m.; ESPN, Richmond at West Virginia

2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn State at Michigan

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Northern Illinois at Iowa

2 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi Valley State at Vanderbilt

3 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, San Francisco at California

4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Cleveland State at Ohio State

4  p.m.; ESPNU, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Northwestern

5 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Portland State at Washington State

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, St. John's at Georgetown

9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Stanford at Southern California

NBA

6 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, Washington at Brooklyn

8:30 p.m.; ESPN, Preseason, L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers

NFL 

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Denver at Carolina

1 p.m.; WFXR, Arizona at N.Y. Giants

4:25 p.m.; WFXR, Washington at San Francisco

8:20 p.m.; WSLS, Pittsburgh at Buffalo

RUGBY

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, European Champions Cup, Group Stage, Glasgow at Exeter (same-day tape)

SKIING

6:30 a.m.; Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women's Giant Slalom, at Courchevel, France

10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Giant Slalom, at Courchevel, France (same-day tape)

Midnight; NBC Sports Netwowk, Cross-Country World Cup, Women's 10km, at Davos, Switzerland (delayed tape)

1 a.m. (Monday); NBC Sports Network, Ski Flying World Championships, at Planica, Slovenia (delayed tape)

SOCCER

7 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Sheffield United at Southampton

9:10 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace

11:25 a.m.; Premier League, Liverpool at Fulham

2:10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Burnley at Arsenal

SURFING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League, Pipe Masters

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

Noon; ACC Network, Clemson at Pittsburgh

1 p.m.; MASN, Virginia at Florida State

2 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina State at Boston College

3 p.m.; MASN2, Texas State at Oklahoma

4 p.m.; SEC Network, South Alabama at Auburn

5 p.m.; ESPN, Tennessee at Texas

6 p.m.; SEC Network, Abilene Christian at Texas A&M

7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon at Oregon State

10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Stanford at California

