Sports TV listings for Sunday Dec. 13

AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
COLLEGE HOCKEY
5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Ohio State at Notre Dame
DOGS
6 p.m.; ESPN2, American Kennel Club Fastest Dog USA (taped Friday)
EXTREME SPORTS
3 p.m.; WSET, World of X Games, Freesurfer 2, Part I
3:30 p.m.; WSET, World of X Games, Freesurfer 2, Part II
4 p.m.; WSET, World of X Games, "Best of Real 2020"
8 p.m.; ESPN2, World Axe Throwing Championship (taped)
FISHING
5 p.m.; WDBJ, Major League Fishing, Toyota Heavy Hitters (taped)
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, continuation of coverage of final round, at Dubai, United Arab Emirates
11 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, U.S. Women's Open, final round, at Houston
Noon; WSLS, PGA Tour, QBE Shootout, final round, at Naples, Fla.
2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, QBE Shootout, final round, at Naples, Fla.
2 p.m.; WSLS, LPGA Tour, U.S. Women's Open, final round, at Houston
5 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Women's Open documentary
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
6 p.m.; MASN, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; Big Ten Network, North Alabama at Indiana
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Rhode Island at Western Kentucky
Noon; Fox Sports 1, Oakland at Michigan State
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Hampton at VMI
1 p.m.; ESPN, Richmond at West Virginia
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn State at Michigan
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Northern Illinois at Iowa
2 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi Valley State at Vanderbilt
3 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, San Francisco at California
4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Cleveland State at Ohio State
4 p.m.; ESPNU, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Northwestern
5 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Portland State at Washington State
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, St. John's at Georgetown
9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Stanford at Southern California
NBA
6 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, Washington at Brooklyn
8:30 p.m.; ESPN, Preseason, L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers
NFL
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Denver at Carolina
1 p.m.; WFXR, Arizona at N.Y. Giants
4:25 p.m.; WFXR, Washington at San Francisco
8:20 p.m.; WSLS, Pittsburgh at Buffalo
RUGBY
8 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, European Champions Cup, Group Stage, Glasgow at Exeter (same-day tape)
SKIING
6:30 a.m.; Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women's Giant Slalom, at Courchevel, France
10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Giant Slalom, at Courchevel, France (same-day tape)
Midnight; NBC Sports Netwowk, Cross-Country World Cup, Women's 10km, at Davos, Switzerland (delayed tape)
1 a.m. (Monday); NBC Sports Network, Ski Flying World Championships, at Planica, Slovenia (delayed tape)
SOCCER
7 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Sheffield United at Southampton
9:10 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace
11:25 a.m.; Premier League, Liverpool at Fulham
2:10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Burnley at Arsenal
SURFING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League, Pipe Masters
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; ACC Network, Clemson at Pittsburgh
1 p.m.; MASN, Virginia at Florida State
2 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina State at Boston College
3 p.m.; MASN2, Texas State at Oklahoma
4 p.m.; SEC Network, South Alabama at Auburn
5 p.m.; ESPN, Tennessee at Texas
6 p.m.; SEC Network, Abilene Christian at Texas A&M
7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon at Oregon State
10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Stanford at California
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!