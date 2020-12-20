 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday Dec. 20
Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.; ESPN2, "Championship Drive: Countdown to the Playoff"

Noon; ESPN, College Football Playoff Selection Show (CFP announcement at 12:15 p.m; New Year's Six announcement at 2:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.; ESPN, "Championship Drive: Rankings Reaction"

6 p.m.; SEC Network, "SEC Now Bowl Special"

8 p.m.; ACC Network, "The Huddle: Selection Day Special"

8:30 p.m.; ESPN, "Championship Drive: Who's In"

EXTREME SPORTS

3 p.m.; WSET, "World of X Games: Being Ryan Sheckler"

GOLF

Noon; WSLS, LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship, final round, at Naples, Fla.

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, PNC Championship, final round, at Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, PNC Championship, final round

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

6 p.m.; MASN, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; Fox Sports 1, Creighton at UConn

1 p.m.; ESPN2, Illinois at Rutgers

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Marquette at Xavier

2 p.m.; SEC Network, Oral Roberts at Arkansas

3 p.m.; ESPN2, Youngstown State at Northern Kentucky

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Providence at Seton Hall

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Delaware State at Georgia Tech

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Georgetown at St. John's

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan State at Northwestern

8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, St. Louis at Minnesota

10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Colorado at Washington

MISCELLANEOUS

4:30 p.m.; WFXR, "Herd for the Holidays"

NFL

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Jacksonville at Baltimore

1 p.m.; WFXR, Seattle at Washington

4:25 p.m.; WDBJ, Kansas City at New Orleans

8:20 p.m.; WSLS, Cleveland at N.Y. Giants

RUGBY

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, European Champions Cup, Toulouse vs. Exeter (same-day tape)

RUNNING

3:30 p.m.; WSET, "30 for 30: The Infinite Race"

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, "USA Track and Field: The Marathon Project," at Chandler, Ariz. (taped)

SKIING

7:30 a.m.; Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Giant Slalom, at Alta Badia, Italy

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Cross-Country World Cup, Men's Team Sprint and Women's Team Sprint, at Dresden, Germany (same-day tape)

9:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Super-G, at Val d'Isere, France (same-day tape)

11 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's Giant Slalom, at Alta Badia, Italy (same-day tape)

SOCCER 

6:25 a.m.; ESPN2, Serie A, Bologna at Torino

9:10 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Tottenham

11:25 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leeds at Manchester United

2:10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League,: Aston Villa at West Bromwich

SURFING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League, Pipe Masters

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

Noon; ACC network, Miami at N.C. State

Noon; SEC Network, UNC Greensboro at Tennessee

2 p.m.; ACC Network, Syracuse at Boston College

2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Purdue at Penn State

2 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona at Utah

3 p.m.; MASN, Notre Dame at Clemson

3 p.m.; MASN, South Dakota at Oklahoma

4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Indiana

4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona State at Colorado

4 p.m.; SEC Network, Central Arkansas at Mississippi State

