Sports TV listings for Sunday Dec. 20

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.; ESPN2, "Championship Drive: Countdown to the Playoff"
Noon; ESPN, College Football Playoff Selection Show (CFP announcement at 12:15 p.m; New Year's Six announcement at 2:30 p.m.)
4 p.m.; ESPN, "Championship Drive: Rankings Reaction"
6 p.m.; SEC Network, "SEC Now Bowl Special"
8 p.m.; ACC Network, "The Huddle: Selection Day Special"
8:30 p.m.; ESPN, "Championship Drive: Who's In"
EXTREME SPORTS
3 p.m.; WSET, "World of X Games: Being Ryan Sheckler"
GOLF
Noon; WSLS, LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship, final round, at Naples, Fla.
2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, PNC Championship, final round, at Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, PNC Championship, final round
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
6 p.m.; MASN, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; Fox Sports 1, Creighton at UConn
1 p.m.; ESPN2, Illinois at Rutgers
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Marquette at Xavier
2 p.m.; SEC Network, Oral Roberts at Arkansas
3 p.m.; ESPN2, Youngstown State at Northern Kentucky
4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Providence at Seton Hall
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Delaware State at Georgia Tech
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Georgetown at St. John's
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan State at Northwestern
8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, St. Louis at Minnesota
10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Colorado at Washington
MISCELLANEOUS
4:30 p.m.; WFXR, "Herd for the Holidays"
NFL
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Jacksonville at Baltimore
1 p.m.; WFXR, Seattle at Washington
4:25 p.m.; WDBJ, Kansas City at New Orleans
8:20 p.m.; WSLS, Cleveland at N.Y. Giants
RUGBY
5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, European Champions Cup, Toulouse vs. Exeter (same-day tape)
RUNNING
3:30 p.m.; WSET, "30 for 30: The Infinite Race"
8 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, "USA Track and Field: The Marathon Project," at Chandler, Ariz. (taped)
SKIING
7:30 a.m.; Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Giant Slalom, at Alta Badia, Italy
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Cross-Country World Cup, Men's Team Sprint and Women's Team Sprint, at Dresden, Germany (same-day tape)
9:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Super-G, at Val d'Isere, France (same-day tape)
11 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's Giant Slalom, at Alta Badia, Italy (same-day tape)
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.; ESPN2, Serie A, Bologna at Torino
9:10 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Tottenham
11:25 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leeds at Manchester United
2:10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League,: Aston Villa at West Bromwich
SURFING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League, Pipe Masters
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; ACC network, Miami at N.C. State
Noon; SEC Network, UNC Greensboro at Tennessee
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Syracuse at Boston College
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Purdue at Penn State
2 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona at Utah
3 p.m.; MASN, Notre Dame at Clemson
3 p.m.; MASN, South Dakota at Oklahoma
4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Indiana
4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona State at Colorado
4 p.m.; SEC Network, Central Arkansas at Mississippi State
