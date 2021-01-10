 Skip to main content
Sports TV Listings for Sunday Jan. 10
Sports TV Listings for Sunday Jan. 10

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 7 (same-day tape)

BIATHLON

Noon; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, 4x6km mixed relay, at Oberhof, Germany (same-day tape)

1 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, single mixed relay (same-day tape)

BOBSLED

3 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Four-Man Boblsed, at Winterberg, Germany (same-day tape)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.; SEC Network, "SEC Now," College Football Playoff press conference

8 p.m.; ESPN, "Championship Drive: Countdown to Kickoff"

COLLEGE HOCKEY

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Arizona State at Notre Dame

FISHING

10 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, 2019 Bassmaster Elite at Lake Hartwell

11 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, 2020 Bassmaster Elite at Lake Guntersville 

GOLF

4 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, at Lahaina, Hawaii (preceded by PGA Tour special at 3:30 p.m.)

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, at Lahaina, Hawaii

9 p.m.; HBO, "Tiger," Part I (Tiger Woods documentary)

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

6 p.m.; MASN, live races

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.; WFXR, Providence at Xavier

2:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Iowa

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Charleston Southern

4:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Cincinnati at Wichita State

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Indiana at Nebraska

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Colgate at Boston University

6:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Loyola of Chicago at Indiana State

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Illinois

NBA 

3 p.m.; NBA TV, Utah at Detroit

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Miami at Boston

NFL 

1:05 p.m.; WSET, ESPN, AFC Wild Card Round, Baltimore at Tennessee, traditional telecast (pregame coverage starts at 10 a.m. on ESPN and at noon on WSET)

1:05 p.m.; ESPN2, AFC Wild Card Round, Film Room telecast with Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck and others

1:05 p.m.; Freeform, AFC Wild Card Round, Watch Party telecast with Jesse Palmer, Maria Taylor and others

4:40 p.m.; WDBJ, NFC Wild Card Round, Chicago at New Orleans, traditional telecast (pregame show at 4 p.m.)

4:40 p.m.; Nickelodeon, NFC Wild Card Round, kids-oriented telecast with Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson and others

8:15 p.m.; WSLS, Peacock, AFC Wild Card Round, Cleveland at Pittsburgh (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)

RODEO

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Tour, 2020 World Finals, at Arlington, Texas

RUGBY

10 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premiership, London at Harlequins

SKIING

7:30 a.m.; Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Slalom, at Adelboden, Switzerland

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's Slalom (same-day tape)

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Serie A, Lazio at Parma

9 a.m.: NBCSports.com, FA Women's Super League, Chelsea at Reading

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Cruz Azul at Laguna

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of Australian Open qualifying and Abu Dhabi Open

12:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Delray Beach Open

6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Delray Beach Open

1 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals and Australian Open qualifying

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; ACC Network, Clemson at Louisville

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Davidson at Rhode Island

Noon; ESPNU, Dayton at George Washington

Noon; SEC Network, Florida at Georgia

1 p.m.; MASN, Miami at North Carolina

2 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech

2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, St. Joseph's at La Salle

2 p.m.; SEC Network, Alabama at Vanderbilt

2 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona at Washington State

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Boston College at Wake Forest

4 p.m.; ESPNU, Iowa State at Texas Tech

4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon at California

4 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas A&M at Arkansas

5 p.m.; ESPN, South Carolina at Kentucky

6 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi at Mississippi State

WRESTLING

Noon; Big Ten Network, Illinois at Indiana

Noon; ESPN Plus (streaming), Virginia Tech vs. Ohio, at Morgantown, W.Va.

1:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia Tech vs. Kent State, at Morgantown, W.Va.

3 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia Tech at West Virginia

