Sports TV Listings for Sunday Jan. 10

AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 7 (same-day tape)
BIATHLON
Noon; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, 4x6km mixed relay, at Oberhof, Germany (same-day tape)
1 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, single mixed relay (same-day tape)
BOBSLED
3 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Four-Man Boblsed, at Winterberg, Germany (same-day tape)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.; SEC Network, "SEC Now," College Football Playoff press conference
8 p.m.; ESPN, "Championship Drive: Countdown to Kickoff"
COLLEGE HOCKEY
5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Arizona State at Notre Dame
FISHING
10 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, 2019 Bassmaster Elite at Lake Hartwell
11 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, 2020 Bassmaster Elite at Lake Guntersville
GOLF
4 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, at Lahaina, Hawaii (preceded by PGA Tour special at 3:30 p.m.)
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, at Lahaina, Hawaii
9 p.m.; HBO, "Tiger," Part I (Tiger Woods documentary)
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
6 p.m.; MASN, live races
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.; WFXR, Providence at Xavier
2:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Iowa
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Charleston Southern
4:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Cincinnati at Wichita State
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Indiana at Nebraska
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Colgate at Boston University
6:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Loyola of Chicago at Indiana State
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Illinois
NBA
3 p.m.; NBA TV, Utah at Detroit
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Miami at Boston
NFL
1:05 p.m.; WSET, ESPN, AFC Wild Card Round, Baltimore at Tennessee, traditional telecast (pregame coverage starts at 10 a.m. on ESPN and at noon on WSET)
1:05 p.m.; ESPN2, AFC Wild Card Round, Film Room telecast with Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck and others
1:05 p.m.; Freeform, AFC Wild Card Round, Watch Party telecast with Jesse Palmer, Maria Taylor and others
4:40 p.m.; WDBJ, NFC Wild Card Round, Chicago at New Orleans, traditional telecast (pregame show at 4 p.m.)
4:40 p.m.; Nickelodeon, NFC Wild Card Round, kids-oriented telecast with Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson and others
8:15 p.m.; WSLS, Peacock, AFC Wild Card Round, Cleveland at Pittsburgh (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)
RODEO
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Tour, 2020 World Finals, at Arlington, Texas
RUGBY
10 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premiership, London at Harlequins
SKIING
7:30 a.m.; Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Slalom, at Adelboden, Switzerland
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's Slalom (same-day tape)
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Serie A, Lazio at Parma
9 a.m.: NBCSports.com, FA Women's Super League, Chelsea at Reading
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Cruz Azul at Laguna
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of Australian Open qualifying and Abu Dhabi Open
12:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Delray Beach Open
6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Delray Beach Open
1 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Channel, Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals and Australian Open qualifying
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; ACC Network, Clemson at Louisville
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Davidson at Rhode Island
Noon; ESPNU, Dayton at George Washington
Noon; SEC Network, Florida at Georgia
1 p.m.; MASN, Miami at North Carolina
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech
2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, St. Joseph's at La Salle
2 p.m.; SEC Network, Alabama at Vanderbilt
2 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona at Washington State
4 p.m.; ACC Network, Boston College at Wake Forest
4 p.m.; ESPNU, Iowa State at Texas Tech
4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon at California
4 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas A&M at Arkansas
5 p.m.; ESPN, South Carolina at Kentucky
6 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi at Mississippi State
WRESTLING
Noon; Big Ten Network, Illinois at Indiana
Noon; ESPN Plus (streaming), Virginia Tech vs. Ohio, at Morgantown, W.Va.
1:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia Tech vs. Kent State, at Morgantown, W.Va.
3 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia Tech at West Virginia