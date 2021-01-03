 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday Jan. 3
AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 1 (same-day tape)

CORNHOLE

1 p.m.; ESPN, ACL College Cornhole Championship, Doubles Championship, at Myrtle Beach, S.C. (taped Saturday)

DOCUMENTARIES

2 p.m.; WSLS, "Anything is Possible: Chris Nikic"

3 p.m.; WSET, "30 for 30: Be Water" (rerun)

8:30 p.m.; ESPN, "Backstory: The Tale of Te'o"

FISHING

9 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Elite Winning Ways 2019, Part 1 (taped)

10 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Elite Winning Ways 2019, Part 2 (taped)

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

6 p.m.; MASN, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

Noon; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Penn State

4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Lehigh at Lafayette

4:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, St. Joseph's at Rhode Island

5:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Minnesota

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Wake Forest at Georgia Tech

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Navy at Bucknell

6 p.m.; ESPNU, Southern Illinois at Drake

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Houston at SMU

7:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Michigan

NBA 

3 p.m.; NBA TV, Boston at Detroit

5:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Brooklyn

6 p.m.; NBA TV, Washington at Brooklyn

8:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Portland at Golden State

NFL

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Baltimore at Cincinnati

1 p.m.; WFXR, Dallas at N.Y. Giants

4:25 p.m.; WDBJ, Arizona at L.A. Rams

4:25 p.m.; WFXR, Green Bay at Chicago

8:20 p.m.; WSLS, Washington at Philadelphia

SKIING

9:30 a.m.; Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women's Slalom, at Zagreb, Croatia

3 p.m.; WSLS, World Cup, Women's Slalom, at Zagreb, Croatia (same-day tape)

4:30 p.m.; WSLS, World Cup, Men's Downhill, at Bormio, Italy (taped Wednesday)

RUGBY

2:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Bath at Leicester (same-day tape)

SOCCER 

6:25 a.m.; ESPN2, Serie A, Crotone at Inter Milan

9:10 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Newcastle

11:25 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Chelsea

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

Noon; ACC Network, Clemson at Miami

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Duquesne at Dayton

Noon; ESPNU, Houston at Central Florida

1 p.m.; ESPN2, Kentucky at Mississippi State

1 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas A&M at Florida

2 p.m.; ACC Network, Boston College at North Carolina State

2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, George Washington at Fordham

2 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, California at Arizona

3 p.m.; ESPN2, Iowa State at Texas

3 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Auburn

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Oregon

5 p.m.; ESPN2, Michigan at Northwestern

5 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at Arkansas

6 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Stanford at Arizona State

