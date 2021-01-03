Sports TV listings for Sunday Jan. 3

AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 1 (same-day tape)
CORNHOLE
1 p.m.; ESPN, ACL College Cornhole Championship, Doubles Championship, at Myrtle Beach, S.C. (taped Saturday)
DOCUMENTARIES
2 p.m.; WSLS, "Anything is Possible: Chris Nikic"
3 p.m.; WSET, "30 for 30: Be Water" (rerun)
8:30 p.m.; ESPN, "Backstory: The Tale of Te'o"
FISHING
9 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Elite Winning Ways 2019, Part 1 (taped)
10 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Elite Winning Ways 2019, Part 2 (taped)
HORSE RACING
3:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
6 p.m.; MASN, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Penn State
4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Lehigh at Lafayette
4:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, St. Joseph's at Rhode Island
5:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Minnesota
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Wake Forest at Georgia Tech
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Navy at Bucknell
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Southern Illinois at Drake
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Houston at SMU
7:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Michigan
NBA
3 p.m.; NBA TV, Boston at Detroit
5:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Brooklyn
6 p.m.; NBA TV, Washington at Brooklyn
8:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Portland at Golden State
NFL
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Baltimore at Cincinnati
1 p.m.; WFXR, Dallas at N.Y. Giants
4:25 p.m.; WDBJ, Arizona at L.A. Rams
4:25 p.m.; WFXR, Green Bay at Chicago
8:20 p.m.; WSLS, Washington at Philadelphia
SKIING
9:30 a.m.; Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women's Slalom, at Zagreb, Croatia
3 p.m.; WSLS, World Cup, Women's Slalom, at Zagreb, Croatia (same-day tape)
4:30 p.m.; WSLS, World Cup, Men's Downhill, at Bormio, Italy (taped Wednesday)
RUGBY
2:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Bath at Leicester (same-day tape)
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.; ESPN2, Serie A, Crotone at Inter Milan
9:10 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Newcastle
11:25 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Chelsea
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; ACC Network, Clemson at Miami
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Duquesne at Dayton
Noon; ESPNU, Houston at Central Florida
1 p.m.; ESPN2, Kentucky at Mississippi State
1 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas A&M at Florida
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Boston College at North Carolina State
2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, George Washington at Fordham
2 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, California at Arizona