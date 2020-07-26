Sports TV listings for Sunday July 26
Sports TV listings for Sunday July 26

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2019 Duke-Virginia Tech game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia Tech-Miami game

EXTREME SPORTS

2 p.m.: WSET, "25 Years of X Games"

FISHING

8 a.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at St. Lawrence River

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at St. Lawrence River

GOLF

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 3M Open, Final Round, at Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, 3M Open, Final Round, at Blaine, Minn.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

LACROSSE

2 p.m.: ESPN, Major League Lacrosse championship, at Annapolis, Md.

4 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Waterdogs vs. Atlas, at Herriman, Utah

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MASN, TBS, N.Y. Yankees at Washington

1:30 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Boston

4 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Oakland

7 p.m.: ESPN, Atlanta at N.Y. Mets

10 p.m.: ESPN, San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "What Moves Me"

MOTORCYCLES

7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, FIM MotoGP, Andalucia Grand Prix, at Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain

2:30 p.m.: WSLS, FIM MotoGP, Andalucia Grand Prix (same-day tape)

NBA

Noon: NBA TV, Preseason, Philadelphia vs. Oklahoma City, at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

4 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Indiana vs. Dallas, at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

6:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Portland vs. Toronto, at Reunion, Fla. (joined in progress)

8:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Houston vs. Memphis, at Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (joined in progress)

OLYMPICS

7:30 p.m. to midnight: NBC Sports Network, "Journey to Tokyo" episodes

SOCCER

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Mornings"

10:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Aston Villa at West Ham

11 a.m.: CNBC, Premier League, Bournemouth at Everton

11 a.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Lecce at Bologna

11 a.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Manchester United at Leicester City

11 a.m.: USA Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Chelsea

11 a.m.: Golf Channel, Premier League, Watford at Arsenal

11 a.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Tottenham at Crystal Palace

11 a.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Liverpool at Newcastle

11 a.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Sheffield at Southampton

11 a.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Burnley

11 a.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Norwich City at Manchester City

12:30 p.m.: WDBJ, National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup championship, Houston vs. Chicago, at Sandy, Utah

1 p.m.: WSLS, NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Goal Zone"

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MLS is Back Tournament, round of 16, Toronto vs. N.Y. City FC, at Orlando, Fla.

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MLS is Back Tournament, round of 16, Kansas City vs. Vancouver, at Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

9 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), World TeamTennis, Springfield vs. Orlando. at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Noon: CBS Sports Network, New York vs. Washington, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Noon: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown

2:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown: World TeamTennis match between Las Vegas and Chicago

7 p.m.: ESPN2, World TeamTennis, San Diego vs. Philadelphia, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

WNBA

Noon: ESPN, Connecticut vs. Minnesota, at Bradenton, Fla.

3 p.m.: WSET, Chicago vs. Las Vegas, at Bradenton, Fla.

5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Dallas vs. Atlanta, at Bradenton, Fla.

