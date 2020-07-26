Sports TV listings for Sunday July 26

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon: ACC Network, 2019 Duke-Virginia Tech game
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia Tech-Miami game
EXTREME SPORTS
2 p.m.: WSET, "25 Years of X Games"
FISHING
8 a.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at St. Lawrence River
1 p.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at St. Lawrence River
GOLF
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 3M Open, Final Round, at Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, 3M Open, Final Round, at Blaine, Minn.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
LACROSSE
2 p.m.: ESPN, Major League Lacrosse championship, at Annapolis, Md.
4 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Waterdogs vs. Atlas, at Herriman, Utah
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MASN, TBS, N.Y. Yankees at Washington
1:30 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Boston
4 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Oakland
7 p.m.: ESPN, Atlanta at N.Y. Mets
10 p.m.: ESPN, San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers
MISCELLANEOUS
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "What Moves Me"
MOTORCYCLES
7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, FIM MotoGP, Andalucia Grand Prix, at Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain
2:30 p.m.: WSLS, FIM MotoGP, Andalucia Grand Prix (same-day tape)
NBA
Noon: NBA TV, Preseason, Philadelphia vs. Oklahoma City, at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
4 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Indiana vs. Dallas, at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
6:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Portland vs. Toronto, at Reunion, Fla. (joined in progress)
8:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Houston vs. Memphis, at Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (joined in progress)
OLYMPICS
7:30 p.m. to midnight: NBC Sports Network, "Journey to Tokyo" episodes
SOCCER
9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Mornings"
10:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Aston Villa at West Ham
11 a.m.: CNBC, Premier League, Bournemouth at Everton
11 a.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Lecce at Bologna
11 a.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Manchester United at Leicester City
11 a.m.: USA Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Chelsea
11 a.m.: Golf Channel, Premier League, Watford at Arsenal
11 a.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Tottenham at Crystal Palace
11 a.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Liverpool at Newcastle
11 a.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Sheffield at Southampton
11 a.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Burnley
11 a.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Norwich City at Manchester City
12:30 p.m.: WDBJ, National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup championship, Houston vs. Chicago, at Sandy, Utah
1 p.m.: WSLS, NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Goal Zone"
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MLS is Back Tournament, round of 16, Toronto vs. N.Y. City FC, at Orlando, Fla.
11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MLS is Back Tournament, round of 16, Kansas City vs. Vancouver, at Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
9 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), World TeamTennis, Springfield vs. Orlando. at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
Noon: CBS Sports Network, New York vs. Washington, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
Noon: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown
2:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown: World TeamTennis match between Las Vegas and Chicago
7 p.m.: ESPN2, World TeamTennis, San Diego vs. Philadelphia, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
WNBA
Noon: ESPN, Connecticut vs. Minnesota, at Bradenton, Fla.
3 p.m.: WSET, Chicago vs. Las Vegas, at Bradenton, Fla.
5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Dallas vs. Atlanta, at Bradenton, Fla.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!