AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m.: ESPN, Formula One, Austrian Grand Prix, at Spielberg, Austria (live)
4 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Cup Series, Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400, at Indianapolis (live; prerace coverage starts at 3 p.m. on NBC Sports Network)
BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, Jimmy V vs. Herd That, at Columbus, Ohio (live)
4 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, Team Hines vs. Sideline Cancer, at Columbus, Ohio (live)
7 p.m.: ESPN2, The Basketball Tournament, Heartfire vs. Men of Mackey, at Columbus, Ohio (live)
9 p.m.: ESPN2, The Basketball Tournament, Armored Athlete vs. Power of the Paw, at Columbus, Ohio (live)
BOWLING
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Summer Clash rerun
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m. and 9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC championship, Clemson-Virginia
Noon: ACC Network, 2016 ACC championship, Clemson-Virginia Tech
3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2006 ACC championship, Clemson-Georgia Tech
7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech"
CORNHOLE
Noon: ESPN, ACL Championships Final Chase (live)
DRAG RACING
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2019 NHRA racing in Atlanta
DRONES
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Drone Racing League SIM Racing Cup (new)
FISHING
11 a.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series rerun, at Lake Eufaula, Ala.
GOLF
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, at Detroit (live)
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour Golf, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, at Detroit (live)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: MASN, 2005 Washington-Philadelphia game
4 p.m.: MASN, game in which Cal Ripken got his 3,000th hit
NFL
1 p.m.: WDBJ, 2020 AFC championship, Tennessee-Kansas City
2 p.m. to 5 p.m.: WSET, "Peyton's Places" episodes
NHL
9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, four Capitals games from 2019-20 season
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Chase to 700 Goals"
SOCCER
7 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Sheffield at Burnley (live)
9:10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, West Ham at Newcastle United (live)
10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup, Houston vs. OL Reign, at Herriman, Utah (taped Saturday)
11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Aston Villa at Liverpool (live)
1:25 p.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Fiorentina at Parma (live)
2 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Manchester City at Southampton (live; pregame show at 1:30 p.m.)
5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup, North Carolina vs. Chicago, at Herriman, Utah (same-day tape)
TENNIS
10 a.m.: Tennis Channel: Ultimate Tennis Showdown; Draft Kings All-American Team Cup (live)
1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Draft Kings All-American Team Cup (live)
