By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

9:05 a.m.: ESPN, Formula One, Austrian Grand Prix, at Spielberg, Austria (live)

4 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Cup Series, Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400, at Indianapolis (live; prerace coverage starts at 3 p.m. on NBC Sports Network)

BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, Jimmy V vs. Herd That, at Columbus, Ohio (live)

4 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, Team Hines vs. Sideline Cancer, at Columbus, Ohio (live)

7 p.m.: ESPN2, The Basketball Tournament, Heartfire vs. Men of Mackey, at Columbus, Ohio (live)

9 p.m.: ESPN2, The Basketball Tournament, Armored Athlete vs. Power of the Paw, at Columbus, Ohio (live)

BOWLING

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Summer Clash rerun

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m. and 9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC championship, Clemson-Virginia

Noon: ACC Network, 2016 ACC championship, Clemson-Virginia Tech

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2006 ACC championship, Clemson-Georgia Tech

7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech"

CORNHOLE

Noon: ESPN, ACL Championships Final Chase (live)

DRAG RACING

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2019 NHRA racing in Atlanta

DRONES

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Drone Racing League SIM Racing Cup (new)

FISHING

11 a.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series rerun, at Lake Eufaula, Ala.

GOLF

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, at Detroit (live)

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour Golf, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, at Detroit (live)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: MASN, 2005 Washington-Philadelphia game

4 p.m.: MASN, game in which Cal Ripken got his 3,000th hit

NFL

1 p.m.: WDBJ, 2020 AFC championship, Tennessee-Kansas City

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.: WSET, "Peyton's Places" episodes

NHL

9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, four Capitals games from 2019-20 season

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Chase to 700 Goals"

SOCCER

7 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Sheffield at Burnley (live)

9:10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, West Ham at Newcastle United (live)

10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup, Houston vs. OL Reign, at Herriman, Utah (taped Saturday)

11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Aston Villa at Liverpool (live)

1:25 p.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Fiorentina at Parma (live)

2 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Manchester City at Southampton (live; pregame show at 1:30 p.m.)

5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup, North Carolina vs. Chicago, at Herriman, Utah (same-day tape)

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Tennis Channel: Ultimate Tennis Showdown; Draft Kings All-American Team Cup (live)

1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Draft Kings All-American Team Cup (live)

