Sports TV listings for Sunday March 7
Sports TV listings for Sunday March 7

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.; WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Pennzoil 400, at Las Vegas (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)

4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge America, at Sonoma, Calif.

BOWLING

Noon; Fox Sports 1, PBA Junior Finals (taped)

BOXING

2 p.m.; WSET, Muhammad Ali-Joe Frazier 50th Anniversary Special about Ali-Frazier I (re-airs at 6 p.m. on ESPN)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon; SEC Network, Mercer at South Carolina

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, North Carolina at Virginia Tech

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Florida State

3 p.m.; ACC Network, Louisville at Georgia Tech

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Monday); NBC Sports Network, Paris Nice, Stage 1 (delayed tape)

GOLF

12:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, at Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Drive on Championship, Final Round, at Ocala, Fla.

2:30 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.; WWCW, Lord Botetourt at William Fleming (taped)

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

12:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Houston vs. St. Louis (same-day tape)

8 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Minnesota at N.Y. Mets or Chicago vs. Arizona (same-day tape)

11 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Seattle vs. L.A. Angels (same-day tape)

2 a.m. (Monday); MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Dodgers vs. Texas (delayed tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; WDBJ, Memphis at Houston

Noon; ESPN, Big South championship, Campbell at Winthrop

Noon; ESPNU, Florida at Tennessee

12:30 p.m.; WFXR, Wisconsin at Iowa

1:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Northwestern

2 p.m.; WDBJ, Missouri Valley Conference championship, at St. Louis

2 p.m.; ESPN, Atlantic Sun championship, Liberty vs. North Alabama, at Jacksonville, Fla.

4 p.m.; ESPN, Texas Tech at Baylor

4:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Michigan at Michigan St.

5 p.m.; ESPNU, Southern Conference semifinal, at Asheville, N.C.

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn St. at Maryland

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Southern Conference semifinal, at Asheville, N.C.

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Oregon at Oregon St.

MISCELLANEOUS

4 p.m.; WSET, "The Undefeated Presents: A Room Of Our Own"

8 p.m.; ESPN, "GOATS: The Beginnings," Part I of documentary series on athletes who have been photographed by Walter Iooss

9 p.m.; ESPN, "GOATS: Access," Part II

10 p.m.; ESPN, "GOATS: The Greatest," Part III

NBA

11:30 a.m.; ESPN, "E60: Man In The Middle," documentary about Rudy Gobert testing positive last March (re-airs at 4 p.m. on ESPN2)

3 p.m.; NBA TV, "All-Star Sunday"

5 p.m.; TNT, TBS, "NBA Tip-Off"

6:30 p.m.; TNT, TBS, All-Star Sunday Night, Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest, at Atlanta

8 p.m.; TNT, TBS, All-Star Game (Dunk Contest during halftime)

NHL 

Noon; WSLS, Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders

2:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Tampa Bay at Chicago

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, New Jersey at Boston

6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Philadelphia

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh

SKIING

11 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Slalom, at Jasna, Slovakia (same-day tape)

SOCCER 

7 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Newcastle at West Bromwich 

8:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Serie A, Parma at Fiorentina

8:55 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Fulham at Liverpool

11:25 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Manchester City

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, Notre Dame at Virginia

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, VMI at East Tenn. State

2:15 p.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Tottenham

4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network,College Women, Oregon State at UCLA

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Necaxa at Santos Laguna

SOFTBALL

Noon; ACC Network Extra, Clemson at Virginia

3 p.m.; SEC Network, Lamar at Texas A&M

5 p.m.; SEC Network, South Alabama at Alabama

SPEEDSKATING

Midnight; NBC Sports Network, World Short Track Championships, at Dordrecht, Netherlands (delayed tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Rotterdam, Buenos Aires, Lyon and Dubai

3:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, ABN AMRO final, at Rotterdam (same-day tape)

5:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Open de Lyon final (same-day tape)

3 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Chanenl, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of tournaments in Marseille, Doha, Santiago, Dubaiand Guadalajara

TRACK AND FIELD

8 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC indoor championships, at Clemson, S.C. (taped)

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; ESPN2, ACC championship, at Greensboro, N.C.

Noon; WWCW, Southern Conference championship, Wofford vs. Mercer, at Asheville, N.C.

2 p.m.; ESPN2, SEC championship, at Greenville, S.C.

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Big East semifinal, at Uncasville, Conn.

4 p.m.; MASN2, Kansas State at Oklahoma

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Big East semifinal

8 p.m.; ESPN2, Pac-12 championship, at Las Vegas

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL 

2 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Stanford at Utah

3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Georgia Tech vs. Virginia, at Pittsburgh

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Pro, Athletes Unlimited, Team Lowe vs. Team Larson, at Dallas

WRESTLING

4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten championships, at State College, Pa.

6 p.m.; ESPN2, Big 12 championships, at Tulsa, Okla.

