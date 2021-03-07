Sports TV listings for Sunday March 7

AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.; WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Pennzoil 400, at Las Vegas (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)
4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge America, at Sonoma, Calif.
BOWLING
Noon; Fox Sports 1, PBA Junior Finals (taped)
BOXING
2 p.m.; WSET, Muhammad Ali-Joe Frazier 50th Anniversary Special about Ali-Frazier I (re-airs at 6 p.m. on ESPN)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon; SEC Network, Mercer at South Carolina
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, North Carolina at Virginia Tech
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Florida State
3 p.m.; ACC Network, Louisville at Georgia Tech
CYCLING
2 a.m. (Monday); NBC Sports Network, Paris Nice, Stage 1 (delayed tape)
GOLF
12:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, at Orlando, Fla.
2:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Drive on Championship, Final Round, at Ocala, Fla.
2:30 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.; WWCW, Lord Botetourt at William Fleming (taped)
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
12:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Houston vs. St. Louis (same-day tape)
8 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Minnesota at N.Y. Mets or Chicago vs. Arizona (same-day tape)
11 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Seattle vs. L.A. Angels (same-day tape)
2 a.m. (Monday); MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Dodgers vs. Texas (delayed tape)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; WDBJ, Memphis at Houston
Noon; ESPN, Big South championship, Campbell at Winthrop
Noon; ESPNU, Florida at Tennessee
12:30 p.m.; WFXR, Wisconsin at Iowa
1:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Northwestern
2 p.m.; WDBJ, Missouri Valley Conference championship, at St. Louis
2 p.m.; ESPN, Atlantic Sun championship, Liberty vs. North Alabama, at Jacksonville, Fla.
4 p.m.; ESPN, Texas Tech at Baylor
4:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Michigan at Michigan St.
5 p.m.; ESPNU, Southern Conference semifinal, at Asheville, N.C.
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn St. at Maryland
7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Southern Conference semifinal, at Asheville, N.C.
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Oregon at Oregon St.
MISCELLANEOUS
4 p.m.; WSET, "The Undefeated Presents: A Room Of Our Own"
8 p.m.; ESPN, "GOATS: The Beginnings," Part I of documentary series on athletes who have been photographed by Walter Iooss
9 p.m.; ESPN, "GOATS: Access," Part II
10 p.m.; ESPN, "GOATS: The Greatest," Part III
NBA
11:30 a.m.; ESPN, "E60: Man In The Middle," documentary about Rudy Gobert testing positive last March (re-airs at 4 p.m. on ESPN2)
3 p.m.; NBA TV, "All-Star Sunday"
5 p.m.; TNT, TBS, "NBA Tip-Off"
6:30 p.m.; TNT, TBS, All-Star Sunday Night, Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest, at Atlanta
8 p.m.; TNT, TBS, All-Star Game (Dunk Contest during halftime)
NHL
Noon; WSLS, Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders
2:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Tampa Bay at Chicago
5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, New Jersey at Boston
6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Philadelphia
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh
SKIING
11 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Slalom, at Jasna, Slovakia (same-day tape)
SOCCER
7 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Newcastle at West Bromwich
8:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Serie A, Parma at Fiorentina
8:55 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Fulham at Liverpool
11:25 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Manchester City
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, Notre Dame at Virginia
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, VMI at East Tenn. State
2:15 p.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Tottenham
4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network,College Women, Oregon State at UCLA
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Necaxa at Santos Laguna
SOFTBALL
Noon; ACC Network Extra, Clemson at Virginia
3 p.m.; SEC Network, Lamar at Texas A&M
5 p.m.; SEC Network, South Alabama at Alabama
SPEEDSKATING
Midnight; NBC Sports Network, World Short Track Championships, at Dordrecht, Netherlands (delayed tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Rotterdam, Buenos Aires, Lyon and Dubai
3:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, ABN AMRO final, at Rotterdam (same-day tape)
5:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Open de Lyon final (same-day tape)
3 a.m. (Monday); Tennis Chanenl, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of tournaments in Marseille, Doha, Santiago, Dubaiand Guadalajara
TRACK AND FIELD
8 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC indoor championships, at Clemson, S.C. (taped)
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; ESPN2, ACC championship, at Greensboro, N.C.
Noon; WWCW, Southern Conference championship, Wofford vs. Mercer, at Asheville, N.C.
2 p.m.; ESPN2, SEC championship, at Greenville, S.C.
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Big East semifinal, at Uncasville, Conn.
4 p.m.; MASN2, Kansas State at Oklahoma
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Big East semifinal
8 p.m.; ESPN2, Pac-12 championship, at Las Vegas
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
2 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Stanford at Utah
3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Georgia Tech vs. Virginia, at Pittsburgh
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Pro, Athletes Unlimited, Team Lowe vs. Team Larson, at Dallas
WRESTLING
4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten championships, at State College, Pa.
6 p.m.; ESPN2, Big 12 championships, at Tulsa, Okla.