Sports TV listings for Sunday Nov. 1

AUTO RACING
7:05 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, at Imola, Italy
11:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Masters of the Clock: The Legend of Martinsville" (rerun)
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "NASCAR Race Hub"
2 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity 500, at Martinsville Speedway (pre-race show at 1:30 p.m.)
5 p.m.: WDBJ, Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League, at Wheatland, Mo. (taped)
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup post-race show
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, at Salinas, Calif. (same-day tape)
BOWLING
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, playoffs, round of 16, at Centreville (same-day tape)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI intrasquad scrimmage
CYCLING
8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Peacock Premium, Vuelta A Espana, Stage 12
DRAG RACING
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Dodge NHRA Nationals, qualifying, at Las Vegas (taped)
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Dodge NHRA Nationals, at Las Vegas
FIELD HOCKEY
Noon: ACC Network, Wake Forest at Boston College
FIGURE SKATING
Noon: WSLS, Las Vegas Skating Spectacular (taped)
FISHING
1 p.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at Lake Guntersville (taped)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Cyprus Open, continuation of coverage of final round, at Kouklia, Cyprus
11 a.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship, final round, at Southampton, Bermuda
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, TimberTech Championship, final round, at Boca Raton, Fla.
HORSE RACING
Noon: Fox Sports 2, live races
6 p.m.: MASN, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
4:25 a.m. (Monday): ESPN2, Kiwoom at LG
MOTORCYCLES
4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2 of Trentino (same-day tape)
5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP of Trentino (same-day tape0
NFL
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Pittsburgh at Baltimore
1 p.m.: WFXR, Minnesota at Green Bay
4:25 p.m.: WFXR, New Orleans at Chicago
8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Dallas at Philadelphia
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, AC Milan at Uninese
9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Everton at Newcastle
Noon: MASN, College Women, Virginia at Syracuse
1 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Kentucky at Missouri
1:30 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Virginia Tech at Boston College
3 p.m.: MASN, College Women, Clemson at Florida State
3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Duke at Miami
3:30 p.m.: WSET, Major League Soccer, Philadelphia at Columbus
5:30 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Notre Dame at North Carolina
SWIMMING
Noon: CBS Sports Network, International Swimming League, at Budapest
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, continuation of coverage of Erste Bank Open doubles final and Astana Open singles final
8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Erste Bank Open, singles final, at Vienna
5 a.m. (Monday): Tennis Chanel, ATP Tour, Paris Masters
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
3 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi at Arkansas
4 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at North Carolina
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!