Sports TV listings for Sunday Nov. 1
Sports TV listings for Sunday Nov. 1

Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

7:05 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, at Imola, Italy

11:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Masters of the Clock: The Legend of Martinsville" (rerun)

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "NASCAR Race Hub"

2 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity 500, at Martinsville Speedway (pre-race show at 1:30 p.m.)

5 p.m.: WDBJ, Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League, at Wheatland, Mo. (taped)

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup post-race show

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, at Salinas, Calif. (same-day tape)

BOWLING

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, playoffs, round of 16, at Centreville (same-day tape)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI intrasquad scrimmage

CYCLING

8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Peacock Premium, Vuelta A Espana, Stage 12

DRAG RACING

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Dodge NHRA Nationals, qualifying, at Las Vegas (taped)

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Dodge NHRA Nationals, at Las Vegas

FIELD HOCKEY

Noon: ACC Network, Wake Forest at Boston College

FIGURE SKATING

Noon: WSLS, Las Vegas Skating Spectacular (taped)

FISHING

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at Lake Guntersville (taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Cyprus Open, continuation of coverage of final round, at Kouklia, Cyprus

11 a.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship, final round, at Southampton, Bermuda

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, TimberTech Championship, final round, at Boca Raton, Fla.

HORSE RACING

Noon: Fox Sports 2, live races

6 p.m.: MASN, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

4:25 a.m. (Monday): ESPN2, Kiwoom at LG

MOTORCYCLES

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2 of Trentino (same-day tape)

5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP of Trentino (same-day tape0

NFL

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Pittsburgh at Baltimore

1 p.m.: WFXR, Minnesota at Green Bay

4:25 p.m.: WFXR, New Orleans at Chicago

8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Dallas at Philadelphia

SOCCER 

6:25 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, AC Milan at Uninese

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Everton at Newcastle

Noon: MASN, College Women, Virginia at Syracuse

1 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Kentucky at Missouri

1:30 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Virginia Tech at Boston College

3 p.m.: MASN, College Women, Clemson at Florida State

3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Duke at Miami

3:30 p.m.: WSET, Major League Soccer, Philadelphia at Columbus

5:30 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Notre Dame at North Carolina

SWIMMING

Noon: CBS Sports Network, International Swimming League, at Budapest 

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, continuation of coverage of Erste Bank Open doubles final and Astana Open singles final

8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Erste Bank Open, singles final, at Vienna

5 a.m. (Monday): Tennis Chanel, ATP Tour, Paris Masters

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

3 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi at Arkansas

4 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at North Carolina

