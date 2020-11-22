Sports TV listings for Sunday Nov. 22

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, 2008 JMU-Richmond game
DRONES
1:30 p.m.; WSLS, Drone Racing League (taped)
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.; WSLS, Rostelecom Cup, at Moscow (taped)
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Joburg Open, final round, at Randburg, South Africa
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RSM Classic, final round, at St. Simons, Ga.
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Pelican Women's Championship, final round, at Belleair, Fla. (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
1 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
6 p.m.; MASN, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
4:25 a.m. (Monday); ESPN2, Korean Series, Game 5, Doosan vs. NC, at Seoul, South Korea
MOTORCYCLES
8:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, FIM MotoGP, Portugal MotoGP Race, at Portimão, Portugal
2:30 p.m.; WSLS, FIM MotoGP. Grande Prémio de Portugal, at Portimão, Portugal (same-day tape)
NFL
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Tennessee at Baltimore
1 p.m.; WFXR, Detroit at Carolina
4:25 p.m.; WFXR, Green Bay at Indianapolis
8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Kansas City at Las Vegas
RODEO
2:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, on USS Lexington
5 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Tour, Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, on USS Lexington (taped)
RUGBY
2:30 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Pro14, Scarlets at Ulster
SOCCER
11:25 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League,: Arsenal at Leeds
Noon; ESPNU, College Men, ACC championship, Pittsburgh vs. Clemson, at Cary, N.C.
2 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, SEC championship, Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt, at Orange Beach, Ala.
2 p.m.; ESPN, Serie A, AC Milan at Napoli
2:10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League: Leicester City at Liverpool
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Western Conference first round, San Jose at Sporting KC
5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Mexico Primera Division, Necaxa at Guadalajara (taped)
7:30 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Western Conference first round, Colorado at Minnesota
10 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Western Conference first round, Dallas at Portland
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Liga MX reclassification match, Puebla at Monterrey
SWIMMING
Noon; CBS Sports Network, International Swimming League final, at Budapest
TENNIS
10:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles final, at London
1 p.m.; ESPN2, ATP Finals, singles final, at London
