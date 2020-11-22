 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Sunday Nov. 22
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Sunday Nov. 22

{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, 2008 JMU-Richmond game

DRONES

1:30 p.m.; WSLS, Drone Racing League (taped)

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.; WSLS, Rostelecom Cup, at Moscow (taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Joburg Open, final round, at Randburg, South Africa

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RSM Classic, final round, at St. Simons, Ga.

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Pelican Women's Championship, final round, at Belleair, Fla. (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

1 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

6 p.m.; MASN, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

4:25 a.m. (Monday); ESPN2, Korean Series, Game 5, Doosan vs. NC, at Seoul, South Korea

MOTORCYCLES

8:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, FIM MotoGP, Portugal MotoGP Race, at Portimão, Portugal

2:30 p.m.; WSLS, FIM MotoGP. Grande Prémio de Portugal, at Portimão, Portugal (same-day tape)

NFL 

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Tennessee at Baltimore

1 p.m.; WFXR, Detroit at Carolina

4:25 p.m.; WFXR, Green Bay at Indianapolis

8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Kansas City at Las Vegas

RODEO

2:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, on USS Lexington

5 p.m.; WDBJ, PBR Tour, Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, on USS Lexington (taped)

RUGBY

2:30 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Pro14, Scarlets at Ulster

SOCCER 

11:25 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League,: Arsenal at Leeds

Noon; ESPNU, College Men, ACC championship, Pittsburgh vs. Clemson, at Cary, N.C.

2 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, SEC championship, Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt, at Orange Beach, Ala.

2 p.m.; ESPN, Serie A, AC Milan at Napoli

2:10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League: Leicester City at Liverpool

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Western Conference first round, San Jose at Sporting KC

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Mexico Primera Division, Necaxa at Guadalajara (taped)

7:30 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Western Conference first round, Colorado at Minnesota 

10 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Western Conference first round, Dallas at Portland

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Liga MX reclassification match, Puebla at Monterrey

SWIMMING

Noon; CBS Sports Network, International Swimming League final, at Budapest

TENNIS

10:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles final, at London

1 p.m.; ESPN2, ATP Finals, singles final, at London

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert