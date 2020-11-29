Sports TV listings for Sunday Nov. 29

AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Bahrain Grand Prix, at Sakhir, Bahrain
BOWLING
4:30 p.m.; WFXR, PBA League All-Star Clash (taped)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, 2012 JMU-William and Mary game
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.; WSLS, NHK Trophy, at Osaka, Japan (taped)
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, final round, at Malalane, South Africa
12:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Ladies European Tour, Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, final round, at Málaga, Spain (same-day tape)
7 p.m.; ESPN, "Tiger Woods: America's Son"
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
4 p.m.; MASN, live races
4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; Big Ten Network, UMass-Lowell at Ohio State
1 p.m.; ESPN, Richmond at Kentucky
1 p.m.; ESPN2, Hall of Fame Classic, third-place game, at Kansas City, Mo.
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Mount St. Mary's at Maryland
2 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida A&M at Georgia
3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Hall of Fame Classic, championship, at Kansas City, Mo.
4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Hofstra at Rutgers
4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Houston Baptist at Arizona State
4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, North Dakota State at Creighton
5:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Houston vs. Texas Tech, at Fort Worth, Texas
5:30 p.m.; ESPNU, San Francisco vs. Rhode Island, at Uncasville, Conn.
6 p.m.; MASN, Prairie View A&M at Louisville
6 p.m.; ACC Network, North Florida at Miami
6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Oakland at Michigan
6 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, UTEP at Arizona
7 p.m.; FloHoops.com, Radford at JMU
8 p.m.; ESPN2, Virginia Tech vs. South Florida, at Uncasville, Conn.
NFL
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Tennessee at Indianapolis
1 p.m.; WFXR, Carolina at Minnesota
4:25 p.m.; WDBJ, Kansas City at Tampa Bay
8:20 p.m.; WSLS, Chicago at Green Bay
RUGBY
2:30 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Pro14, Glasgow at Cardiff
5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Leicester at London
SKIING
2:30 p.m.; WSLS, World Cup, women's slalom, at Levi, Finland (taped)
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.; ESPNEWS, Serie A, Udinese at Lazio
8:55 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Southampton
11:25 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea
2:10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Arsenal
3 p.m.; WSET, Major League Soccer, Eastern Conference semifinal, New England at Orlando City
8 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Eastern Conference semifinal, Nashville at Columbus
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; ACC Network, Western Carolina at Duke
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), East Carolina at Virginia
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia at Georgia Tech
4 p.m.; ACC Network, Miami at Notre Dame
4 p.m.; SEC Network, Belmont at Kentucky
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!