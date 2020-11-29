 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday Nov. 29
AUTO RACING

9:05 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Bahrain Grand Prix, at Sakhir, Bahrain

BOWLING

4:30 p.m.; WFXR, PBA League All-Star Clash (taped)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, 2012 JMU-William and Mary game

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.; WSLS, NHK Trophy, at Osaka, Japan (taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, final round, at Malalane, South Africa

12:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Ladies European Tour, Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, final round, at Málaga, Spain (same-day tape)

7 p.m.; ESPN, "Tiger Woods: America's Son"

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

4 p.m.; MASN, live races

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; Big Ten Network, UMass-Lowell at Ohio State

1 p.m.; ESPN, Richmond at Kentucky

1 p.m.; ESPN2, Hall of Fame Classic, third-place game, at Kansas City, Mo.

2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Mount St. Mary's at Maryland

2 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida A&M at Georgia

3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Hall of Fame Classic, championship, at Kansas City, Mo.

4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Hofstra at Rutgers

4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Houston Baptist at Arizona State

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, North Dakota State at Creighton

5:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Houston vs. Texas Tech, at Fort Worth, Texas

5:30 p.m.; ESPNU, San Francisco vs. Rhode Island, at Uncasville, Conn.

6 p.m.; MASN, Prairie View A&M at Louisville

6 p.m.; ACC Network, North Florida at Miami

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Oakland at Michigan

6 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, UTEP at Arizona

7 p.m.; FloHoops.com, Radford at JMU

8 p.m.; ESPN2, Virginia Tech vs. South Florida, at Uncasville, Conn.

NFL

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Tennessee at Indianapolis

1 p.m.; WFXR, Carolina at Minnesota

4:25 p.m.; WDBJ, Kansas City at Tampa Bay

8:20 p.m.; WSLS, Chicago at Green Bay

RUGBY

2:30 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Pro14, Glasgow at Cardiff

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Leicester at London

SKIING

2:30 p.m.; WSLS, World Cup, women's slalom, at Levi, Finland (taped)

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.; ESPNEWS, Serie A, Udinese at Lazio

8:55 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Southampton

11:25 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea

2:10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Arsenal

3 p.m.; WSET, Major League Soccer, Eastern Conference semifinal, New England at Orlando City

8 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Eastern Conference semifinal, Nashville at Columbus

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; ACC Network, Western Carolina at Duke

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), East Carolina at Virginia

2 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia at Georgia Tech

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Miami at Notre Dame

4 p.m.; SEC Network, Belmont at Kentucky

