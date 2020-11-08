Sports TV listings for Sunday Nov. 8

AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters, at Hockenheim, Germany (same-day tape)
3 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Cup Series, Season Finale 500, at Avondale, Ariz. (pre-race coverage starts at 1:30 p.m.)
BOXING
4:30 p.m.: WFXR, Errol Spence-Danny Garcia preview
9 p.m.: ESPN, Terence Crawford interview special
BOWLING
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA playoffs, quarterfinals, at Centreville (same-day tape)
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA playoffs, semifinals, at Centreville (same-day tape)
FIELD HOCKEY
Noon: ACC Network, ACC championship, at Chapel Hill, N.C.
FIGURE SKATING
Noon: WSLS, ISU Grand Prix, Cup of China, at Chongqing, China (same-day tape)
FISHING
9 a.m. and 1 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com/watch), Bassmaster Elite Series, Bassmaster Texas Fest, at Quitman, Texas
1 p.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, Bassmaster Texas Fest, at Quitman, Texas
CYCLING
9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Peacock Premium, Vuelta A Espana, final stage
Noon: Olympic Channel, Madrid Challenge, women's race
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Cyprus Showdown, continuation of coverage of final round, at Paphos, Cyprus
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Houston Open, final round
4 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, final round
GYMNASTICS
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, FIG Friendship and Solidarity Competition, at Tokyo (taped)
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
6 p.m.: MASN, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
4:25 a.m. (Monday), ESPN2, Playoffs, Game 1, Doosan at KT
MOTORCYCLES
5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2 of Garda (same-day tape)
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP of Garda (same-day tape)
9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, MotoGP, European Grand Prix, at Valencia, Spain (same-day tape)
NFL
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Baltimore at Indianapolis
1 p.m.: WFXR, N.Y. Giants at Washington
4:25 p.m.: WDBJ, Pittsburgh at Dallas
8:20 p.m.: WSLS, New Orleans at Tampa Bay
SOCCER
6:15 a.m.: ESPN2, Serie A,: Juventas at Lazio
7 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at West Bromwich
8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Leicester City
3:30 p.m.: WSET, Major League Soccer, New England at Philadelphia
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Portland at LA FC
Midnight: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Mazatlan at Santos Laguna (delayed tape)
TENNIS
6:15 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Paris Masters, doubles final
9 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, coverage of Paris Masters singles final and Sofia Open first round
4 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, ITA Fall National Championship, at Orlando, Fla.
6 p.m.: ESPNU, College Men, ITA Fall National Championship, at Orlando, Fla.
5 a.m. (Monday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Sofia Open
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
2 p.m.: SEC Network, Alabama at Georgia
4 p.m.: SEC Network, Auburn at Kentucky
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!