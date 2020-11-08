 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday Nov. 8
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters, at Hockenheim, Germany (same-day tape)

3 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Cup Series, Season Finale 500, at Avondale, Ariz. (pre-race coverage starts at 1:30 p.m.)

BOXING

4:30 p.m.: WFXR, Errol Spence-Danny Garcia preview

9 p.m.: ESPN, Terence Crawford interview special

BOWLING

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA playoffs, quarterfinals, at Centreville (same-day tape)

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA playoffs, semifinals, at Centreville (same-day tape)

FIELD HOCKEY

Noon: ACC Network, ACC championship, at Chapel Hill, N.C.

FIGURE SKATING

Noon: WSLS, ISU Grand Prix, Cup of China, at Chongqing, China (same-day tape)

FISHING

9 a.m. and 1 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com/watch), Bassmaster Elite Series, Bassmaster Texas Fest, at Quitman, Texas

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, Bassmaster Texas Fest, at Quitman, Texas

CYCLING

9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Peacock Premium, Vuelta A Espana, final stage

Noon: Olympic Channel, Madrid Challenge, women's race

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Cyprus Showdown, continuation of coverage of final round, at Paphos, Cyprus

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Houston Open, final round

4 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, final round

GYMNASTICS

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, FIG Friendship and Solidarity Competition, at Tokyo (taped)

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

6 p.m.: MASN, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

4:25 a.m. (Monday), ESPN2, Playoffs, Game 1, Doosan at KT

MOTORCYCLES

5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MX2 of Garda (same-day tape)

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross, MXGP of Garda (same-day tape)

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, MotoGP, European Grand Prix, at Valencia, Spain (same-day tape)

NFL

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Baltimore at Indianapolis

1 p.m.: WFXR, N.Y. Giants at Washington

4:25 p.m.: WDBJ, Pittsburgh at Dallas

8:20 p.m.: WSLS, New Orleans at Tampa Bay

SOCCER

6:15 a.m.: ESPN2, Serie A,: Juventas at Lazio

7 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at West Bromwich

8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Leicester City

3:30 p.m.: WSET, Major League Soccer, New England at Philadelphia

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Portland at LA FC

Midnight: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Mazatlan at Santos Laguna (delayed tape)

TENNIS

6:15 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Paris Masters, doubles final

9 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, coverage of Paris Masters singles final and Sofia Open first round

4 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, ITA Fall National Championship, at Orlando, Fla.

6 p.m.: ESPNU, College Men, ITA Fall National Championship, at Orlando, Fla.

5 a.m. (Monday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Sofia Open

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

2 p.m.: SEC Network, Alabama at Georgia

4 p.m.: SEC Network, Auburn at Kentucky

