 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Sunday Oct. 4
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Sunday Oct. 4

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

Noon: CBS Sports Network, Intercontinental GT Challenge, Part 1, at Indianapolis

2 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Cup Series, YellaWood 500, at Talladega, Ala. (pre-race coverage starts at 1 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Intercontinental GT Challenge, Part 2, at Indianapolis

BOXING

8:30 p.m.: ESPN, "Blood, Sweat and Tears: Lomachenko vs. Lopez, Part I" (preview special)

CYCLING

1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, Liege-Bastogne-Liege (delayed tape)

DRAG RACING

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Midwest Nationals, qualifying, at Madison, Ill. (taped)

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Midwest Nationals, at Madison, Ill.

EXTREME SPORTS

2 p.m.: WSET, "World of X Games: Real Moto 2020" (taped)

4:30 p.m.: WFXR, Red Bull Kenda Tennessee Knockout (taped)

FIELD HOCKEY

Noon: ACC Network, North Carolina at Duke

1:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Boston College at Louisville

3 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Syracuse at Virginia

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Scottish Open, final round, at North Berwick, Scotland

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, ShopRite LPGA Classic, final round, at Galloway, N.J.

4 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship, final round, at Jackson, Miss.

HORSE RACING

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, at Paris

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Belmont Park

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Bourbon Stakes, at Lexington, Ky.

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

6 p.m.: MASN, live races

MOTORCYCLES

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, FIM Superbike, Pirelli French Round, Race 2 (same-day tape)

12:30 a.m. (Monday): CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross MXGP (delayed tape)

1:30 a.m. (Monday): CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross MX2 (delayed tape)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: WSET, NBA Finals, Game 3, L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, at Orlando, Fla. (pregame show at 7 p.m.)

NFL

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Baltimore at Washington

1 p.m.: WFXR,  Arizona at Carolina

4:25 a.m.: WDBJ, Buffalo at Las Vegas or Indianapolis at Chicago

8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Philadelphia at San Francisco

RODEO

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Wrangler Invitational, at Lincoln, Neb.

RUGBY

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Exeter at Wasps (same-day tape)

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Cagliari at Atalanta

8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Fulham at Wolverhampton

11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Manchester United

Noon: MASN, College Women, Boston College at Louisville

1 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Kentucky at South Carolina

2:10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa

3 p.m.: MASN, College Women, Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

3 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Miami at Virginia

3 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Texas A&M at Arkansas

5 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Clemson at Duke

5 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Alabama at Florida

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Women's Super League, Tottenham at Manchester City (same-day tape)

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Guadalajara at Tijuana

TENNIS

6 a.m.: MASN2, Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of French Open, round of 16

11 a.m.: Peacock (streaming), French Open, round of 16

5 a.m. (Monday): MASN2, Tennis Channel, French Open, round of 16

WNBA

3 p.m.: WSET, WNBA Finals, Game 2, Seattle vs. Las Vegas, at Bradenton, Fla.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister speaks to the media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert