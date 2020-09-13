Sports TV listings for Sunday Sept. 13

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Monday): Fox Sports 2, Gold Coast at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Tuscany Grand Prix
1 p.m.: WSLS, IndyCar, Honda Indy 200
2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge, Sprint Europe (same-day tape)
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (same-day tape)
CYCLING
7 a.m.: CNBC, Tour de France, Stage 15 (rerun at 8 p.m. on NBC Sports Network)
GOLF
8:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Portugal Masters, final round
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration, final round
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Safeway Open, final round
9:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Sanford International, final round (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.: MASN, Atlanta at Washington
1 p.m.: MLB Network, Philadelphia at Miami, doubleheader
1 pm.: MASN2, Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees
2 p.m.: TBS, Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee
8 p.m.: ESPN, Houston at L.A. Dodgers
MOTORCYCLES
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MotoAmerica Superbike
4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross MX2 (same-day tape)
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, MotoGP (same-day tape)
5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross MXGP (same-day tape)
NBA
1 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference semifinals, Game 6, L.A. Clippers vs. Denver
NFL
10 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Washington Football Kickoff Live"
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Cleveland at Baltimore
1 p.m.: WFXR, Philadelphia at Washington
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Washington Football Postgame Live"
4:25 p.m.: WFXR, Tampa Bay at New Orleans
8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Dallas at L.A. Rams
NHL
3 p.m.: WSLS, Eastern Conference finals, Game 4, Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders
RODEO
5 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Tour, 15/15 Bucking Battle (taped Saturday)
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Ariat Invitational (same-day tape)
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at West Bromwich
11:30 a.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Everton at Tottenham
11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Women's Super League, Arsenal at West Ham (taped Saturday)
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Cruz Azul at Tijuana
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Redd vs. Team Piancastelli
4 p.m.: ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Osterman vs. Team Sanders
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Austrian Open and Istanbul Cup, singles and doubles finals
4 p.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open, men's singles final
5 a.m. (Monday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Italian Open
WNBA
Noon: CBS Sports Network, Dallas vs. New York
3 p.m.: WSET, Las Vegas vs. Seattle
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington vs. Atlanta
