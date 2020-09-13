 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday Sept. 13
Sports TV listings for Sunday Sept. 13

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. (Monday): Fox Sports 2, Gold Coast at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

9:05 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Tuscany Grand Prix

1 p.m.: WSLS, IndyCar, Honda Indy 200

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge, Sprint Europe (same-day tape)

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (same-day tape)

CYCLING

7 a.m.: CNBC, Tour de France, Stage 15 (rerun at 8 p.m. on NBC Sports Network)

GOLF

8:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Portugal Masters, final round

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration, final round

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Safeway Open, final round

9:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Sanford International, final round (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: MASN, Atlanta at Washington

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Philadelphia at Miami, doubleheader

1 pm.: MASN2, Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees

2 p.m.: TBS, Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee

8 p.m.: ESPN, Houston at L.A. Dodgers

MOTORCYCLES

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MotoAmerica Superbike

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross MX2 (same-day tape)

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, MotoGP (same-day tape)

5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross MXGP (same-day tape)

NBA 

1 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference semifinals, Game 6, L.A. Clippers vs. Denver

NFL 

10 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Washington Football Kickoff Live"

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Cleveland at Baltimore

1 p.m.: WFXR, Philadelphia at Washington

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Washington Football Postgame Live"

4:25 p.m.: WFXR, Tampa Bay at New Orleans

8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Dallas at L.A. Rams

NHL

3 p.m.: WSLS, Eastern Conference finals, Game 4, Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders

RODEO

5 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Tour, 15/15 Bucking Battle (taped Saturday)

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Ariat Invitational (same-day tape)

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at West Bromwich 

11:30 a.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Everton at Tottenham

11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Women's Super League, Arsenal at West Ham (taped Saturday)

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Cruz Azul at Tijuana

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Redd vs. Team Piancastelli

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Osterman vs. Team Sanders

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Austrian Open and Istanbul Cup, singles and doubles finals

4 p.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open, men's singles final

5 a.m. (Monday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Italian Open

WNBA

Noon: CBS Sports Network, Dallas vs. New York

3 p.m.: WSET, Las Vegas vs. Seattle

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington vs. Atlanta

