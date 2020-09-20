Sports TV listings for Sunday Sept. 20

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Monday): Fox Sports 2, Port Adelaide at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge America, at Austin, Texas
6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters, at Nurburgring, Germany (same-day tape)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: WFXR, "Big Noon Kickoff: College Football Extra"
CYCLING
9:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Final Stage, Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris Champs-Elysees (rerun at 8 p.m.)
EXTREME SPORTS
10 p.m.: ESPN2, "World of X: Real Moto 2020" (taped)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From The U.S. Open"
8 a.m.: Peacock (streaming), PGA Tour, U.S. Open, final round, at Mamaroneck, N.Y.
10 a.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, U.S. Open, final round
Noon: WSLS, PGA Tour, U.S. Open, final round
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Pure Insurance Championship, final round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From The U.S. Open"
8 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, final round, at Portland, Ore. (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races, at Belmont Park
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Belmont Park
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Summer Stakes and Natalma Stakes, at Toronto
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: TBS, N.Y. Yankees at Boston
1 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Miami, doubleheader
1 p.m.: MASN2, Tampa Bay at Baltimore
4 p.m.: ESPN, San Francisco at Oakland
4 p.m.: MLB Network, Seattle at San Diego
7 p.m.: ESPN, Minnesota at Chicago Cubs
MOTORCYCLES
7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, MotoGP, Emilia Romagna, at Santa Monica-Cella, Italy
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MotoAmerica, at Birmingham, Ala.
NBA
7:30 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference finals, Game 2, Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, at Orlando, Fla.
NFL
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Denver at Pittsburgh
4:05 p.m.: WFXR, Washington at Arizona
4:25 p.m.: WDBJ, Baltimore at Houston
8:20 p.m.: WSLS, New England at Seattle
RODEO
4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Lucas Oil Invitational, at Des Moines, Iowa
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Napoli at Parma
11 a.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Virginia Tech at North Carolina
1 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Louisville at Florida State
1 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, South Carolina at Georgia
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League: Burnley at Leicester City
3 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Virginia at Clemson
3 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Kentucky at Vanderbilt
5 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Wake Forest at Duke
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Hayward vs. Team Reed, at Rosemont, Ill.
4 p.m.: ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Osterman vs. Team Warren, at Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Italian Open singles semifinals and doubles finals; Internationaux de Strasbourg, first round
4 a.m. (Monday): Tennis Channel, Italian Open singles finals; Hamburg European Open; Internationaux de Strasbourg; French Open qualifying
WNBA
1 p.m.: ESPN, WNBA semifinals, Game, 1, Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, at Bradenton, Fla.
3 p.m.: WSET, WNBA semifinals, Game 1, Minnesota vs. Seattle, at Bradenton, Fla.
WEIGHTLIFTING
6 p.m.: ESPN2, World's Ultimate Strongman, Wild Card (taped)
