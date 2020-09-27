Sports TV listings for Sunday Sept. 27

AUTO RACING
7:05 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Russian Grand Prix, at Krasnodar Krai, Russia
1 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge, at Zandvoort, Netherlands (same-day tape)
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, South Point 400, at Las Vegas (pre-race coverage starts at 6 p.m.)
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Acura Sports Car Challenge (same-day tape)
BOWLING
Noon: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, Elias Cup, Division Quarterfinals 1, at Centreville
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, Elias Cup, Division Quarterfinals 2, at Centreville
DRAG RACING
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Gatornationals, at Gainseville, Fla.
EXTREME SPORTS
11 p.m.: ESPN2, "World of X: Real Street Best Trick 2020" (taped)
FIELD HOCKEY
Noon: ACC Network, Wake Forest at Virginia
1:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at Louisville
GOLF
8:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, final round, at Ballymena, Northern Ireland
3 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, final round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Belmont Park
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: TBS, Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox
3 p.m.: MASN, N.Y. Mets at Washington
3 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Toronto
8 p.m.: ESPN2, "E:60 — Francisco Lindor"
MOTORCYCLES
3:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross MX2 (same-day tape)
4:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross MXGP (same-day tape)
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, MotoGP, Catalunya Grand Prix (same-day tape)
NBA
7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Conference finals, Game 6, Boston vs. Miami, at Orlando, Fla.
NFL
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Houston at Pittsburgh
1 p.m.: WFXR, Washington at Cleveland
4:25 p.m.: WFXR, Dallas at Seattle
8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Green Bay at New Orleans
RODEO
5 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Tour, 15/15 Bucking Battle (taped)
RUGBY
1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Champions Cup, semifinal, Toulon at Exeter (taped Saturday)
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, Sassuolo at Spezia
7 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leeds at Sheffield
8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Newcastle at Tottenham
11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Manchester City
Noon: SEC Network, College Women, Georgia at Florida
2 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, Vanderbilt at Tennessee
2 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Mississippi at LSU
3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, North Carolina at Duke
4 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, Missouri at South Carolina
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Piancastelli vs. Team Warren, at Rosemont, Ill.
4 p.m.: ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Osterman vs. Team Ocasio, at Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
6 a.m.: MASN2, Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of French Open, first round
Noon: WSLS, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, French Open, first round
5 a.m. (Monday): MASN2, Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, French Open, first round
WEIGHTLIFTING
3 p.m.: ESPN2, Max Atlas Stone World Record Attempt (same-day tape)
WNBA
1 p.m.: ESPN, Semifinals, Game 4, Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, at Bradenton, Fla.
3 p.m.: WSET, Semifinals, Game 3, Seattle vs. Minnesota, at Bradenton, Fla.
