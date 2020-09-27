 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sunday Sept. 27
Sports TV listings for Sunday Sept. 27

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

7:05 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Russian Grand Prix, at Krasnodar Krai, Russia

1 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge, at Zandvoort, Netherlands (same-day tape)

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, South Point 400, at Las Vegas (pre-race coverage starts at 6 p.m.)

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Acura Sports Car Challenge (same-day tape)

BOWLING

Noon: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour,  Elias Cup, Division Quarterfinals 1, at Centreville

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour,  Elias Cup, Division Quarterfinals 2, at Centreville

DRAG RACING

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Gatornationals, at Gainseville, Fla.

EXTREME SPORTS

11 p.m.: ESPN2, "World of X: Real Street Best Trick 2020" (taped)

FIELD HOCKEY

Noon: ACC Network, Wake Forest at Virginia

1:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at Louisville

GOLF

8:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, final round, at Ballymena, Northern Ireland

3 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, final round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Belmont Park

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: TBS, Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox

3 p.m.: MASN, N.Y. Mets at Washington

3 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Toronto

8 p.m.: ESPN2, "E:60 — Francisco Lindor"

MOTORCYCLES

3:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross MX2 (same-day tape)

4:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross MXGP (same-day tape)

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, MotoGP, Catalunya Grand Prix (same-day tape)

NBA 

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Conference finals, Game 6, Boston vs. Miami, at Orlando, Fla.

NFL

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Houston at Pittsburgh

1 p.m.: WFXR, Washington at Cleveland

4:25 p.m.: WFXR, Dallas at Seattle

8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Green Bay at New Orleans

RODEO

5 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Tour, 15/15 Bucking Battle (taped)

RUGBY

1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Champions Cup, semifinal, Toulon at Exeter (taped Saturday)

SOCCER 

6:25 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, Sassuolo at Spezia

7 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leeds at Sheffield

8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Newcastle at Tottenham

11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Manchester City

Noon: SEC Network, College Women, Georgia at Florida

2 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, Vanderbilt at Tennessee

2 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Mississippi at LSU

3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, North Carolina at Duke

4 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, Missouri at South Carolina

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Piancastelli vs. Team Warren, at Rosemont, Ill.

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Osterman vs. Team Ocasio, at Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

6 a.m.: MASN2, Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of French Open, first round

Noon: WSLS, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, French Open, first round

5 a.m. (Monday): MASN2, Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, French Open, first round

WEIGHTLIFTING

3 p.m.: ESPN2, Max Atlas Stone World Record Attempt (same-day tape)

WNBA 

1 p.m.: ESPN, Semifinals, Game 4, Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, at Bradenton, Fla.

3 p.m.: WSET, Semifinals, Game 3, Seattle vs. Minnesota, at Bradenton, Fla.

