 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Super Bowl Sunday
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Super Bowl Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

BOBSLED

10:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Championships, Two-Man Bobsled, at Altenberg, Germany (same-day tape)

BOWLING

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, Players Championship, East Region Finals, at Jupiter, Fla. (taped)

CORNHOLE

4 p.m.; ESPN2, ACL Championships Kick-Off Battle, at Winter Haven, Fla. (taped Saturday)

FISHING

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, 2020 Bassmaster Classic Finals

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Saudi International, continuation of coverage of Final Round

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.

2 p.m.; Peacock Premium (streaming), PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, "NBC Sports Edge BetCast" telecast

3 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.; MASN, live races

4:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

LUGE

11:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Team Relay, at St. Moritz, Switzerland (same-day tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

Noon; WFXR, Iowa at Indiana

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Lafayette at Loyola (Md.)

2:30 p.m.; WFXR, Georgetown at Villanova

3 p.m.; ESPNU, Temple at Wichita State

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Boise State at Nevada 

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, California at Stanford

MEN'S LACROSSE

11 a.m.; ESPNU, Denver at North Carolina

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Robert Morris at Duke

NBA

12:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Charlotte

2 p.m.; NBA TV, Boston at Phoenix

NFL

10 a.m.; ESPN, "Postseason NFL Countdown"

11:30 a.m.; WDBJ, "That Other Pregame Show"

Noon; WDBJ, "Road to the Super Bowl"

1 p.m.; WDBJ, "Tony Goes to the Super Bowl"

2 p.m.; WDBJ, "The Super Bowl Today"

6:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Super Bowl LV, Kansas City at Tampa Bay

NHL 

Noon; WSLS, Philadelphia at Washington

3 p.m.; NHL Network, Carolina at Columbus

RUGBY

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Six Nations, Ireland at Wales (same-day tape)

SKIING

5 a.m. (Monday); Olympic Channel, World Championships, Women's Combined, at Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy

SOCCER 

6:25 a.m.; ESPN2, Serie A, Sampdoria at Benevento

7 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, West Brom at Tottenham

8:55 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Wolverhampton

9:55 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, FIFA Club World Cup, fifth-place match, Ulsan Hyundai vs. Al-Duhail, at Al Rayyan, Qatar

11:25 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Liverpool

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Club World Cup, semifinal, Palmeiras vs. Tigres UANL, at  Al Rayyan, Qatar

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, FA Women's Super League, Manchester City at Arsenal

2:15 p.m.; Peacock Premium (streaming), Premier League, Chelsea at Sheffield 

TRACK AND FIELD

4:30 p.m.; ESPN, American Track League, at Fayetteville, Ark.

TENNIS

7 p.m.; ESPN, Australian Open, First Round, at Melbourne, Australia

9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.; ESPN2, Australian Open, First Round

3 a.m. (Monday); ESPN2, Australian Open, First Round

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

Noon; MASN, Wake Forest at Georgia Tech

Noon; Fox Sports 1, DePaul at Marquette

1 p.m.; ESPNU, Florida State at Miami

1 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at Auburn

2 p.m.; MASN, Syracuse at Pittsburgh

2 p.m.; MASN2, Elon at JMU

2 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina State at North Carolina

2 p.m.; ESPN, Notre Dame at Louisville

2  p.m.; ESPN2, Indiana at Iowa

3 p.m.; SEC Network, Arkansas at Texas A&M

4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Utah at Stanford

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS 

4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan State and Illinois at Ohio State

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon at Southern Cal, joined in progress

7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Utah at Arizona State (same-day tape)

WRESTLING

11:30 a.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Purdue

2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa vs. Ohio State, at West Lafayette, Ind.

X GAMES

3 p.m.: WSET, "X Games Aspen Anthology, Part I"

4 p.m.; WSET, "X Games Aspen Anthology, Part II"

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans celebrate as Tampa Bay, KC go to Super Bowl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert