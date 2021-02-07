Sports TV listings for Super Bowl Sunday

BOBSLED
10:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Championships, Two-Man Bobsled, at Altenberg, Germany (same-day tape)
BOWLING
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, Players Championship, East Region Finals, at Jupiter, Fla. (taped)
CORNHOLE
4 p.m.; ESPN2, ACL Championships Kick-Off Battle, at Winter Haven, Fla. (taped Saturday)
FISHING
8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, 2020 Bassmaster Classic Finals
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Saudi International, continuation of coverage of Final Round
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.
2 p.m.; Peacock Premium (streaming), PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, "NBC Sports Edge BetCast" telecast
3 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.; MASN, live races
4:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
LUGE
11:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Team Relay, at St. Moritz, Switzerland (same-day tape)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; WFXR, Iowa at Indiana
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Lafayette at Loyola (Md.)
2:30 p.m.; WFXR, Georgetown at Villanova
3 p.m.; ESPNU, Temple at Wichita State
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Boise State at Nevada
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, California at Stanford
MEN'S LACROSSE
11 a.m.; ESPNU, Denver at North Carolina
4 p.m.; ACC Network, Robert Morris at Duke
NBA
12:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Charlotte
2 p.m.; NBA TV, Boston at Phoenix
NFL
10 a.m.; ESPN, "Postseason NFL Countdown"
11:30 a.m.; WDBJ, "That Other Pregame Show"
Noon; WDBJ, "Road to the Super Bowl"
1 p.m.; WDBJ, "Tony Goes to the Super Bowl"
2 p.m.; WDBJ, "The Super Bowl Today"
6:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Super Bowl LV, Kansas City at Tampa Bay
NHL
Noon; WSLS, Philadelphia at Washington
3 p.m.; NHL Network, Carolina at Columbus
RUGBY
6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Six Nations, Ireland at Wales (same-day tape)
SKIING
5 a.m. (Monday); Olympic Channel, World Championships, Women's Combined, at Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.; ESPN2, Serie A, Sampdoria at Benevento
7 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, West Brom at Tottenham
8:55 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Wolverhampton
9:55 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, FIFA Club World Cup, fifth-place match, Ulsan Hyundai vs. Al-Duhail, at Al Rayyan, Qatar
11:25 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Liverpool
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Club World Cup, semifinal, Palmeiras vs. Tigres UANL, at Al Rayyan, Qatar
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, FA Women's Super League, Manchester City at Arsenal
2:15 p.m.; Peacock Premium (streaming), Premier League, Chelsea at Sheffield
TRACK AND FIELD
4:30 p.m.; ESPN, American Track League, at Fayetteville, Ark.
TENNIS
7 p.m.; ESPN, Australian Open, First Round, at Melbourne, Australia
9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.; ESPN2, Australian Open, First Round
3 a.m. (Monday); ESPN2, Australian Open, First Round
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; MASN, Wake Forest at Georgia Tech
Noon; Fox Sports 1, DePaul at Marquette
1 p.m.; ESPNU, Florida State at Miami
1 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at Auburn
2 p.m.; MASN, Syracuse at Pittsburgh
2 p.m.; MASN2, Elon at JMU
2 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina State at North Carolina
2 p.m.; ESPN, Notre Dame at Louisville
2 p.m.; ESPN2, Indiana at Iowa
3 p.m.; SEC Network, Arkansas at Texas A&M
4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Utah at Stanford
WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS
4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan State and Illinois at Ohio State
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon at Southern Cal, joined in progress
7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Utah at Arizona State (same-day tape)
WRESTLING
11:30 a.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Purdue
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa vs. Ohio State, at West Lafayette, Ind.
X GAMES
3 p.m.: WSET, "X Games Aspen Anthology, Part I"
4 p.m.; WSET, "X Games Aspen Anthology, Part II"