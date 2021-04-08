Sports TV listings for Thursday April 8

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, "NASCAR Race Hub"

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download"

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, "Best of Radioactive: Martinsville"

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE HOCKEY

5 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Frozen Four, Minnesota St.-Mankato vs. St. Cloud St., at Pittsburgh

9 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Frozen Four, Minn.-Duluth vs. UMass

GOLF

8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Live From the Masters"

8:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, "Masters On The Range"

8:45 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Holes 4, 5 and 6

10 a.m.; ESPN, "SportsCenter at the Masters"

10:06 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Watson, Koepka and Hovland

10:30 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Maters, Johnson, Westwood and Strafaci