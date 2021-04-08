 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Thursday April 8
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Thursday April 8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, "NASCAR Race Hub"

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download"

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, "Best of Radioactive: Martinsville"

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE HOCKEY

5 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Frozen Four, Minnesota St.-Mankato vs. St. Cloud St., at Pittsburgh

9 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Frozen Four, Minn.-Duluth vs. UMass

GOLF

8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Live From the Masters"

8:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, "Masters On The Range"

8:45 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Holes 4, 5 and 6

10 a.m.; ESPN, "SportsCenter at the Masters"

10:06 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Watson, Koepka and Hovland

10:30 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Maters, Johnson, Westwood and Strafaci

10:45 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Amen Corner

11:45 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Holes 15 and 16

1:48 p.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Finau, Oosthuizen and Thomas

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Spieth, Smith and Morikawa

3 p.m.; ESPN, PGA Tour, The Masters, First Round (re-airs at 8 p.m.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

LACROSSE

5 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, Albany at Syracuse

5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, Rutgers at Maryland

7 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, Duke at Louisville

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, Northwestern at Ohio St.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Miami at N.Y. Mets

3 p.m.; MASN, Boston at Baltimore

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Milwaukee at St. Louis 

8 p.m.; MLB Network, Oakland at Houston 

NBA 

7:30 p.m.; TNT, L.A. Lakers at Miami

10 p.m.; TNT, Phoenix at L.A. Clippers

NHL

6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Boston at Washington

SOCCER 

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Europa League quarterfinals, whiparound coverage

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Radford at Winthrop

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, Virginia at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Men, UCLA at Washington

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, quarterfinal (taped Wednesday)

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Champions League, round of 16, first leg, Columbus Crew at Real Estelí 

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, quarterfinal (taped Wednesday)

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Champions League, round of 16, first leg, Monterrey at Atletico Pantoja

TENNIS

11 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Volvo Car Open, at Charleston, S.C.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert