Sports TV listings for Thursday Aug. 20
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

FISHING

8:30 a.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at Lake St. Clair

11 a.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at Lake St. Clair

GOLF

8:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, ISPS Handa Wales Open, first round, at Newport, United Kingdom

10 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, AIG Women's Open, first round, at Troon, United Kingdom

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour,, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, first round, at Arlington, Ohio

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Northern Trust, first round, at Norton, Mass.

7:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops' Big Cedar Lodge, second round, at Hollister, Mo. (same-day tape)

5:30 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, AIG Women's Open, second round, at Troon, United Kingdom

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, KT at Hanwha

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Detroit at Chicago White Sox

6 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at Miami

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Milwaukee at Minnesota

7:30 p.m.: MASN, Boston at Baltimore

9:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Arizona at Oakland

MISCELLANEOUS

6:30 a.m.: ACC Network, "Three Day Weekend: Virginia Tech"

NBA

1 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Conference first round, Game 2, Miami vs. Indiana, at Orlando, Fla.

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference first round, Game 2, Oklahoma City vs. Houston, at Orlando, Fla.

6 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Conference first round, Game 2, Orlando vs. Milwaukee, at Orlando, Fla.

8:30 p.m.: ESPN, NBA Draft Lottery

9 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference first round, Game 2, Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, at Orlando, Fla.

NFL

7 p.m.: ESPN2, "SC Featured: The Return" (new Rocky Bleier documentary)

NHL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference first round, Game 5, Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, at Toronto

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference first round, Game 6, Dallas vs. Calgary, at Edmonton

RUGBY

4 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Cronulla-Sutherland at Penrith

SOCCER

7:45 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, first stage, Edmonton vs. Cavalry

WNBA

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Chicago vs. New York, at Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, at Bradenton, Fla.

Tags

