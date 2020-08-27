Sports TV listings for Thursday Aug. 27

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 2, Geelong at Western
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, practice
GOLF
7 a.m. and 10 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, ISPS Handa UK Championship, first round, at Warwickshire, England
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour Championship, first round, at Evansville, Ind.
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, first round, at Olympia Fields, Ill.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, KT at LG
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: MLB Network, Pittsburgh at St. Louis, Game 1
6:30 p.m.: WFXR, Philadelphia at Washington
6:30 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Tampa Bay
NBA
4 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference first round, Game 6, Denver vs. Utah
6:30 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 1, Boston vs. Toronto
9 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference first round, Game 6, L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 3, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders
9:45 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference semifinals, Game 3, Vegas vs. Vancouver
SOCCER
7:45 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, first stage, Cavalry vs. Atletico Ottawa
TENNIS
11 a.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, singles semifinals
Noon: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, doubles semifinals
WNBA
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Chicago vs. Indiana
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Dallas vs. New York
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Las Vegas vs. Seattle
