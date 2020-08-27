 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Thursday Aug. 27
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Thursday Aug. 27

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 2, Geelong at Western

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, practice

GOLF

7 a.m. and 10 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, ISPS Handa UK Championship, first round, at Warwickshire, England

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour Championship, first round, at Evansville, Ind.

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, first round, at Olympia Fields, Ill.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, KT at LG

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: MLB Network, Pittsburgh at St. Louis, Game 1

6:30 p.m.: WFXR, Philadelphia at Washington

6:30 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Tampa Bay

NBA

4 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference first round, Game 6, Denver vs. Utah

6:30 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 1, Boston vs. Toronto

9 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference first round, Game 6, L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 3, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders

9:45 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference semifinals, Game 3, Vegas vs. Vancouver

SOCCER

7:45 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, first stage, Cavalry vs. Atletico Ottawa

TENNIS

11 a.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, singles semifinals

Noon: Tennis Channel,  ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, doubles semifinals

WNBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Chicago vs. Indiana

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Dallas vs. New York

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Las Vegas vs. Seattle

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
VHSL proposes 2020-21 postseason tournament plan
High School

VHSL proposes 2020-21 postseason tournament plan

The Virginia High School League is close to finalizing a structure for postseason play for its fall, winter and spring sports seasons.

VHSL executive director Billy Haun presented a proposed athletics postseason calendar for the 2020-21 school year, setting potential dates for region and state competition

The Executive Committee is expected to finalize a postseason schedule during a meeting Sept. 3.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente speaks to the media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert