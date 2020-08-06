You have permission to edit this article.
Sports TV listings for Thursday Aug. 6
Sports TV listings for Thursday Aug. 6

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIA Formula E Championship, Berlin ePrix, qualifying

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIA Formula E Championship, Berlin ePrix, Round 7

5:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Formula One, 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, practice, at Silverstone, United Kingdom

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ACC Network, announcement of 2020 ACC weekly schedules

CROSS COUNTRY

7 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC championships, at Blacksburg

GOLF

8 a.m.: Golf Channel, "Morning Drive"

10 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), PGA Championship, first round, at San Francisco

10 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, English Championship, first round, at Hertfordshire, England

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, first round, at Sylvania, Ohio

4 p.m.: ESPN, PGA Championship, first round, at San Francisco

4 p.m.: Golf Channel, U.S. Women's Amateur, at Rockville, Md.

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Portland Open, first round, at North Plains, Ore.

10 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Live From The PGA Championship"

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN, Lotte at Doosan

LACROSSE

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, semifinal, Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, at Herriman, Utah

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Minnesota at Pittsburgh

4 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A> Angels at Seattle

7 p.m.: WFXR, Chicago Cubs at Kansas City

7:30 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Miami

MISCELLANEOUS

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Coaches' Roundtable" with Ron Rivera, Scott Brooks, Todd Reirden and Mike Thibault

NBA

1:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Seeding Games, New Orleans vs. Sacramento, at Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.: TNT, Seeding Games, Miami vs. Milwaukee, at Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.: TNT, Seeding Games, L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.: TNT, Seeding Games: L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, at Orlando, Fla.

NHL

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL Network, Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 3, Vancouver vs. Minnesota at Edmonton (NHL Network airing entire game)

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Round Robin, Washington vs. Philadelphia, at Toronto

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL Network, Western Conference Round Robin, Vegas vs. St. Louis, at Edmonton (NHL Network airing entire game)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 3, Toronto vs. Columbus, at Toronto

10:30 p.m.: CNBC, Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 3, Calgary vs. Winnipeg, at Edmonton

SOCCER

7:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Europa League game (same-day tape)

8 p.m.: ESPN2, MLS is Back Tournament, semifinal, Orlando City vs. Minnesota, at Orlando, Fla.

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Tigres UANL at Tijuana

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Palermo Ladies Open

WNBA

6 p.m.: ESPN2, Seattle vs. Atlanta, at Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m.: ESPN2, Chicago vs. Phoenix, at Bradenton, Fla.

Midnight: NBA TV, Connecticut vs. Dallas, at Bradenton, Fla. (delayed tape)

WRESTLING

10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia-Pittsburgh match

