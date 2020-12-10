 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Thursday Dec. 10
Sports TV listings for Thursday Dec. 10

AUTO RACING

3:55 a.m. (Friday); ESPN,  Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Florida Atlantic at Southern Mississippi

7 p.m.; MASN, Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

7 p.m.; WFXR, "Hokies All Access"

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, continuation of coverage of first round, at Dubai, United Arab Emirates

12:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, U.S. Open, first rRound, at Houston

2 a.m. (Friday); Golf Channel, European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, second round

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

4 p.m.; MASN, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Mercer at VMI

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Missouri-Kansas City at Minnesota

8 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Portland at Oregon State

8 p.m.; SEC Network, Jackson State at Mississippi

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, San Diego State at Arizona State

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Bellator 254, Ilima MacFarlane vs. Juliana Velasquez, at Uncasville, Conn.

NFL 

8 p.m.; WFXR, NFL Network, New England at L.A. Rams (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)

SOCCER

1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Europa League, whiparound coverage

SURFING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League, Pipe Masters

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Clemson at Virginia

6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

6 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina at Wake Forest

6 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona State at Arizona

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Syracuse at Miami

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Illinois at Nebraska

