Sports TV listings for Thursday Dec. 10

AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m. (Friday); ESPN, Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Florida Atlantic at Southern Mississippi
7 p.m.; MASN, Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
7 p.m.; WFXR, "Hokies All Access"
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, continuation of coverage of first round, at Dubai, United Arab Emirates
12:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, U.S. Open, first rRound, at Houston
2 a.m. (Friday); Golf Channel, European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, second round
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
4 p.m.; MASN, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Mercer at VMI
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Missouri-Kansas City at Minnesota
8 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Portland at Oregon State
8 p.m.; SEC Network, Jackson State at Mississippi
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, San Diego State at Arizona State
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Bellator 254, Ilima MacFarlane vs. Juliana Velasquez, at Uncasville, Conn.
NFL
8 p.m.; WFXR, NFL Network, New England at L.A. Rams (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)
SOCCER
1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Europa League, whiparound coverage
SURFING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League, Pipe Masters
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Clemson at Virginia
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech
6 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina at Wake Forest
6 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona State at Arizona
8 p.m.; ACC Network, Syracuse at Miami
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Illinois at Nebraska
