Sports TV listings for Thursday Dec. 17

BOXING
9 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, super welterweights, Charles Conwell vs. Madiyar Ashkeyev, at Los Angeles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; WFXR, "Hokies All Access"
GOLF
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship, first round, at Naples, Fla.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Creighton at St. John's
7 p.m.; ESPN, Kansas at Texas Tech
8 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, San Francisco at Oregon
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Seton Hall at Marquette
NBA
6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Detroit at Washington
9 p.m.; ESPN, Preseason, Golden State at Sacramento
NFL
8:20 p.m.; WFXR, NFL Network, L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)
SOCCER
12:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Burnley at Aston Villa
2:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Sheffield
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
7 p.m.; MASN, Wake Forest at N.C. State
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Purdue
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Temple at South Carolina
8 p.m.; ACC Network, Syracuse at North Carolina
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!