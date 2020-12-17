 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Thursday Dec. 17
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Thursday Dec. 17

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

BOXING

9 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, super welterweights, Charles Conwell vs. Madiyar Ashkeyev, at Los Angeles

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; WFXR, "Hokies All Access"

GOLF

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship, first round, at Naples, Fla.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Creighton at St. John's

7 p.m.; ESPN, Kansas at Texas Tech

8 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, San Francisco at Oregon

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Seton Hall at Marquette

NBA

6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Detroit at Washington

9 p.m.; ESPN, Preseason, Golden State at Sacramento

NFL

8:20 p.m.; WFXR, NFL Network, L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Burnley at Aston Villa

2:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Sheffield

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

7 p.m.; MASN, Wake Forest at N.C. State

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Purdue

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Temple at South Carolina

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Syracuse at North Carolina

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB Officially Elevates Negro Leagues to 'Major League' Status

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert