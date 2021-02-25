 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Thursday Feb. 25
Sports TV listings for Thursday Feb. 25

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download"

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at North Carolina

GOLF

10 a.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, First Round

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession, First Round, at Bradenton, Fla.

7 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Gainbridge Championship, First Round, at Boca Raton, Fla. (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Illinois

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Santa Clara at Gonzaga

7 p.m.; ESPN, Iowa at Michigan

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Western Kentucky at Houston

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Washington at Arizona St.

8 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Utah

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Minnesota

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, San Francisco at BYU

9 p.m.; ESPN, Ohio St. at Michigan St.

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Southern Cal at Colorado

9 p.m.; ESPNU, Oregon at Stanford

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Boise St. at San Diego St.

10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon St. at California

11 p.m.; ESPN2, Pacific at Saint Mary's 

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Washington St. at Arizona

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.; ESPN2, NBA G League, Santa Cruz vs. Memphis, at Orlando, Fla.

NBA

6 p.m.: TNT, "The Arena: Women In Sports"

7 p.m.; TNT, Dallas at Philadelphia

8:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Denver

9:30 p.m.; TNT, New Orleans at Milwaukee

NFL

5 p.m.; ESPN2, "SportsCenter Special: Mel Kiper's NFL Mock Draft 2.0"

NHL 

6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Pittsburgh at Washington

7:30 p.m.; NHL Network, Nashville at Detroit

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Europa League, Round of 32, whiparound coverage

11:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 game (taped)

SWIMMING

10 a.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), ACC men's championships, at Greensboro, N.C.

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Adelaide International, Open Sud de France and Singapore Open

1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Open Sud de France, at Montpellier, France

11:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour/ATP Tour, Adelaide International semifinals and Singapore Open quarterfinals

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

4 p.m.; MASN, Pittsburgh at N.C. State

4:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Iowa

5 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Campbell at Radford

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Clemson

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Kentucky at Georgia

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Boston College at Syracuse

9 p.m.; SEC Network, Arkansas at Auburn

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at High Point

