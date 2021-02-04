Sports TV listings for Thursday Feb. 4

GOLF
6:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Saudi International, First Round
11 a.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, First Round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, First Round
3:45 p.m.; Peacock Premium (streaming), Waste Management Phoenix Open, betting-oriented alternate telecast
3 a.m. (Friday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Saudi International, Second Round
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), USC Upstate at Radford
7 p.m.; ESPN, Ohio State at Iowa
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Cincinnati at Temple
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Arizona at Utah
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Gonzaga at Pacific
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Stanford at California
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Minnesota at Rutgers
9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington at Oregon State
11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Washington State at Oregon
NBA
7:30 p.m.; TNT, Golden State at Dallas
10 p.m.; TNT, Denver at L.A. Lakers
NFL
2 p.m.; ESPN, Roger Goodell Super Bowl press conference
9 p.m.; ESPN, "30 for 30: Al Davis vs. the NFL" (debut)
NHL
6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at N.Y. Rangers
SOCCER
9 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Club World Cup, second round, Tigres UANL vs. Ulsan Hyundai, at Ar-Rayyan, Qatar
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Club World Cup, second round, Al Duhail vs. Al Ahly, at Ar-Rayyan, Qatar
3 p.m.; Peacock Premium (streaming), Premier League, Chelsea at Tottenham
TENNIS
7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Cup, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Grampians Trophy, Gippsland Trophy and Yarra Valley Classic
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Maryland
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Wake Forest at Syracuse
6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Ohio State
7 p.m.; MASN, Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Alabama
8 p.m.; ACC Network, Louisville at Boston College
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Indiana
9 p.m.; SEC Network, LSU at Texas A&M