Sports TV listings for Thursday Feb. 4
Sports TV listings for Thursday Feb. 4

Mark Shaver

GOLF

6:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Saudi International, First Round

11 a.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, First Round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, First Round

3:45 p.m.; Peacock Premium (streaming), Waste Management Phoenix Open, betting-oriented alternate telecast

3 a.m. (Friday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Saudi International, Second Round

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), USC Upstate at Radford

7 p.m.; ESPN, Ohio State at Iowa

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Cincinnati at Temple

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Arizona at Utah

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Gonzaga at Pacific

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Stanford at California

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Minnesota at Rutgers

9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington at Oregon State

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Washington State at Oregon

NBA

7:30 p.m.; TNT, Golden State at Dallas

10 p.m.; TNT, Denver at L.A. Lakers

NFL

2 p.m.; ESPN, Roger Goodell Super Bowl press conference

9 p.m.; ESPN, "30 for 30: Al Davis vs. the NFL" (debut)

NHL

6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at N.Y. Rangers

SOCCER 

9 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Club World Cup, second round, Tigres UANL vs. Ulsan Hyundai, at Ar-Rayyan, Qatar

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Club World Cup, second round, Al Duhail vs. Al Ahly, at Ar-Rayyan, Qatar

3 p.m.; Peacock Premium (streaming), Premier League, Chelsea at Tottenham

TENNIS

7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Cup, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Grampians Trophy, Gippsland Trophy and Yarra Valley Classic 

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Maryland

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Wake Forest at Syracuse

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Ohio State

7 p.m.; MASN, Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Alabama

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Louisville at Boston College

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Indiana

9 p.m.; SEC Network, LSU at Texas A&M

