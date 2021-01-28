 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Thursday Jan. 28
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Thursday Jan. 28

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Senior Bowl, practice, at Mobile, Ala.

3 p.m.; ESPNU, Senior Bowl, practice, at Mobile, Ala.

8 p.m.; NFL Network, Senior Bowl practice, Day 3 recap

GOLF

6:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, at San Diego

2:30 a.m. (Friday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.; ESPNU, Oregon State at Southern Cal

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi

7 p.m.; ESPNU, UNC Asheville at Winthrop

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Michigan State at Rutgers

8 p.m.; ESPN2, Memphis at SMU

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UAB at Middle Tennessee State

9 p.m.; ESPN, Houston at Tulane

9 p.m.; ESPNU, Belmont at Austin Peay

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Wyoming at San Diego State

10 p.m.; ESPN2, Stanford at Arizona

11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, New Mexico at Fresno State

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, California at Arizona State

NBA 

7:30 p.m.; TNT, Portland at Houston

10 p.m.; TNT, Golden State at Phoenix

NHL

6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, N.Y. Islanders at Washington

SAILING

12:30 a.m. (Friday); NBC Sports Network, America's Cup: Prada Challenger Series (delayed tape)

SOCCER 

2:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Tottenham

TENNIS

9:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, Adelaide Exhibition, Day Session

3:30 a.m. (Friday), Tennis Channel, Adelaide Exhibition, Night Session

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

4 p.m.; MASN, N.C. State at Virginia Tech

4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan State at Maryland

6 p.m.; ESPN2, UConn at Arkansas

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Miami

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Iowa

6:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Alabama at Kentucky

7 p.m.; ESPN, South Carolina at Mississippi State

8 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina at Louisville

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Indiana

8:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas A&M at Auburn

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert