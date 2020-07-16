Sports TV listings for Thursday July 16
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Thursday July 16

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 1, Essendon at Western

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, Practice

BOXING

8 p.m.: ESPN, Featherweights, Miguel Marriaga vs. Mark Yap, at Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech"

CYCLING

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 Tour de France, Stage 19

GOLF

10:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, The Memorial, First Round, Featured Groups, at Dublin, Ohio

2:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, The Memorial, First Round, at Dublin, Ohio

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN, Doosan at Kia

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2010 Baltimore-Washington game

12:30 p.m.: MASN, 2017 Baltimore-Washington game

4:30 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Baltimore-Oakland game

MISCELLANEOUS

9 a.m.: SEC Network, "Best of Marty & McGee's Show and Tell"

SOCCER

9 a.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, Atlanta vs. Cincinnati, at Orlando, Fla.

Noon: ACC Network, 2019 FSU-UNC women's game

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Sheffield at Leicester City

1 p.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Aston Villa at Everton

1:25 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Genoa at Torino

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Georgetown-Louisville men's game

3:15 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Crystal Palace

3:15 p.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Southampton

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Notre Dame-UVa women's game

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MLS is Back Tournament, D.C. vs. New England, at Orlando, Fla.

8:30 p.m.: ESPN2, "Path to Glory" (new documentary)

9 p.m.: ESPN2, United Soccer League, Orange County at Phoenix

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Louisville-UNC men's game

10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MLS is Back Tournament, Columbus vs. N.Y. Red Bulls, at Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

8 a.m. and noon: Tennis Channel, GVC Eastern European Championship

11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), World TeamTennis, Vegas vs. Orange County, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

3 p.m.: ESPN2, World TeamTennis, Washington vs. Springfield, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World TeamTennis, New York vs. Orlando, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Georgia Tech-Clemson game

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: UVa football returns to campus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News