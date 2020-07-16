Sports TV listings for Thursday July 16

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 1, Essendon at Western
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, Practice
BOXING
8 p.m.: ESPN, Featherweights, Miguel Marriaga vs. Mark Yap, at Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech"
CYCLING
9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 Tour de France, Stage 19
GOLF
10:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, The Memorial, First Round, Featured Groups, at Dublin, Ohio
2:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, The Memorial, First Round, at Dublin, Ohio
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN, Doosan at Kia
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 2010 Baltimore-Washington game
12:30 p.m.: MASN, 2017 Baltimore-Washington game
4:30 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Baltimore-Oakland game
MISCELLANEOUS
9 a.m.: SEC Network, "Best of Marty & McGee's Show and Tell"
SOCCER
9 a.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, Atlanta vs. Cincinnati, at Orlando, Fla.
Noon: ACC Network, 2019 FSU-UNC women's game
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Sheffield at Leicester City
1 p.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Aston Villa at Everton
1:25 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Genoa at Torino
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Georgetown-Louisville men's game
3:15 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Crystal Palace
3:15 p.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Southampton
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Notre Dame-UVa women's game
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MLS is Back Tournament, D.C. vs. New England, at Orlando, Fla.
8:30 p.m.: ESPN2, "Path to Glory" (new documentary)
9 p.m.: ESPN2, United Soccer League, Orange County at Phoenix
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Louisville-UNC men's game
10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MLS is Back Tournament, Columbus vs. N.Y. Red Bulls, at Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
8 a.m. and noon: Tennis Channel, GVC Eastern European Championship
11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), World TeamTennis, Vegas vs. Orange County, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
3 p.m.: ESPN2, World TeamTennis, Washington vs. Springfield, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World TeamTennis, New York vs. Orlando, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Georgia Tech-Clemson game
