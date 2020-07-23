Sports TV listings for Thursday July 23

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 1, Richmond at Greater Western Sydney
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Super Start Batteries 400, at Kansas City, Kan. (prerace coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 a.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech"
Noon: ESPNU, 2000 West Virginia-Virginia Tech game
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia Tech-Boston College game
FISHING
8:30 a.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at St. Lawrence River
1 p.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at St. Lawrence River
GOLF
7 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, British Masters, Second Round, at Northumberland, England
10 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, British Masters, Second Round, at Northumberland, England
2:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 3M Open, First Round, at Blaine, Minn.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN, LG at Doosan
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at Washington
10 p.m.: ESPN, San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers
NBA
3:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Portland vs. Indiana, at Orlando, Fla.
7 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Dallas vs. L.A. Lakers, at Orlando, Fla.
SOCCER
9 a.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, Chicago vs. Vancouver, at Orlando, Fla.
10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup semifinal, Sky Blue vs. Chicago, at Sandy, Utah (taped Wednesday)
3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Cagliari at Lazio
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MLS is Back Tournament, L.A. Galaxy vs. Houston, at Orlando, Fla.
10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, MLS is Back Tournament, L.A. FC vs. Portland, at Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
10 a.m.: Tennis Channel, GVC Eastern European Championship
11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), World TeamTennis, Springfield vs. San Diego, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, World TeamTennis match between Orlando and Las Vegas; GVC Eastern European Championship
7 p.m.: ESPN2, World TeamTennis, Orange County vs. Washington, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
