AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 1, Collingwood at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon"
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Shady Rays 200, at Sparta, Ky. (live)
4:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Formula One, Styrian Grand Prix, Practice, at Spielberg, Austria (live)
BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, The Money Team vs. Herd That, at Columbus, Ohio (live)
4 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete, at Columbus, Ohio
BOXING
8 p.m.: ESPN, Heavyweights, Jerry Forrest vs. Carlos Takam, at Las Vegas (live)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: ESPNU, 1995 Peach Bowl, UVa- Georgia
CYCLING
9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Tour de France, Stage 12
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2017 Tour de France, Stage 13
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2013 Paris-Roubaix
GOLF
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Workday Charity Open, First Round, at Dublin, Ohio (live)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m. and 6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN, NC at LG (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: MASN, 2013 Baltimore-Boston game
3:30 p.m.: MASN, 2011 Philadelphia-Washington game
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC 251 preview (new)
RUGBY
6 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, North Queensland at Sydney (live)
SOCCER
9 a.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament: New York City FC vs. Philadelphia, at Orlando, Fla. (live)
10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, NWSL Challenge Cup, Sky Blue vs. Houston, at Herriman, Utah (taped Wednesday)
12:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Bournemouth (live)
1:25 p.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Udinese at SPAL (live)
3:10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Aston Villa (live)
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 JMU-UVa men's game
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Syracuse-UNC men's game
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 UVa-FSU women's game
TENNIS
8 a.m. and noon: Tennis Channel, GVC Eastern European Championship (live)
TRACK AND FIELD
5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Diamond League, Weltklasse Zurich Inspiration Games (same-day tape)
WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 1996 Olympics, team final
