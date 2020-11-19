 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Thursday Nov. 19
Sports TV listings for Thursday Nov. 19

Mark Shaver

BOXING

9 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, super featherweights, O'Shaquie Foster vs. Miguel Roman, at Los Angeles

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; WFXR, "Hokies All-Access"

7:30 p.m.; ESPN, Tulane at Tulsa

COLLEGE HOCKEY 

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Arizona State at Michigan State

8:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn State at Minnesota

DRONES

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Drone Racing League, at Miami

GOLF

7 a.m.; Golf Channel, Ladies European Tour, Saudi Ladies Team International, final round, at King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RSM Classic, first round, at St. Simons, Ga.

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Pelican Women's Championship, first round, at Belleair, Fla. (same-day tape)

5 a.m (Friday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Joburg Open, second round, at Randburg, South Africa

HORSE RACING

Noon; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

4 p.m.; MASN, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

4:25 a.m. (Friday); ESPN2, Korean Series, Game 3, NC vs. Doosan, at Seoul, South Korea

MEN'S BASKETBALL

8 p.m.; ACC Network, "Nothing But Net: Men's Season Preview"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Bellator 253, Darrion Caldwell vs. A.J. McKee, at Uncasville, Conn.

NFL 

8:20 p.m.; WFXR, NFL Network, Arizona at Seattle (pregame show on WFXR at 7:30 p.m.)

SOCCER

7 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, SEC semifinal, Arkansas vs. South Carolina,at Orange Beach, Ala.

9:30 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, SEC semifinal, Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt, at Orange Beach, Ala.

TENNIS

7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London

9 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles, Thiem vs. Rublev, at London

1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London

3 p.m.; ESPN2, ATP Finals, singles, Nadal vs. Tsitsipas, at London

