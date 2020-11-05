 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Thursday Nov. 5
Sports TV listings for Thursday Nov. 5

Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: WFXR, "Hokies All-Access"

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Utah State at Nevada

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Wyoming at Colorado State

CYCLING

9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Peacock Premium, Vuelta A Espana, Stage 15

FIELD HOCKEY

2 p.m.: ACC Network, ACC quarterfinal, Wake Forest vs. Virginia, at Chapel Hill, N.C.

4:30 p.m.: ACC Network, ACC quarterfinal, Boston College at North Carolina

7 p.m.: ACC Network, ACC quarterfinal, Duke vs. Syracuse, at Chapel Hill, N.C.

FISHING

9 a.m. and 1 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com/watch), Bassmaster Texas Fest

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Cyprus Showdown, continuation of coverage of first round

10 a.m.: Golf Channel, Ladies European Tour, Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, second round

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Houston Open, first round

4:30 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Cyprus Showdown, second round

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: ESPNU, Booker T. Washington (Okla.) at Bixby (Okla.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Betting the Breeders' Cup"

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.: MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: MLB Network, Silver Slugger Awards Show

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Bellator 251, Melvin Manhoef vs. Corey Anderson, at Uncasville, Conn.

NFL 

8:20 p.m.: WFXR, NFL Network, Green Bay at San Francisco (pregame show on WFXR at 7:30 p.m.)

SOCCER

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, round of 16, Waterhouse vs. Arcahaie

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, round of 16, Herediano vs. Real Esteli

10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, round of 16, Olimpia vs. Managua 

SWIMMING

10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, International Swimming League, at Budapest

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, continuation of coverage of Paris Masters

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Missouri

