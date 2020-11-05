Sports TV listings for Thursday Nov. 5

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: WFXR, "Hokies All-Access"
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Utah State at Nevada
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Wyoming at Colorado State
CYCLING
9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Peacock Premium, Vuelta A Espana, Stage 15
FIELD HOCKEY
2 p.m.: ACC Network, ACC quarterfinal, Wake Forest vs. Virginia, at Chapel Hill, N.C.
4:30 p.m.: ACC Network, ACC quarterfinal, Boston College at North Carolina
7 p.m.: ACC Network, ACC quarterfinal, Duke vs. Syracuse, at Chapel Hill, N.C.
FISHING
9 a.m. and 1 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com/watch), Bassmaster Texas Fest
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Cyprus Showdown, continuation of coverage of first round
10 a.m.: Golf Channel, Ladies European Tour, Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, second round
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Houston Open, first round
4:30 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Cyprus Showdown, second round
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: ESPNU, Booker T. Washington (Okla.) at Bixby (Okla.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Betting the Breeders' Cup"
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.: MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: MLB Network, Silver Slugger Awards Show
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Bellator 251, Melvin Manhoef vs. Corey Anderson, at Uncasville, Conn.
NFL
8:20 p.m.: WFXR, NFL Network, Green Bay at San Francisco (pregame show on WFXR at 7:30 p.m.)
SOCCER
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, round of 16, Waterhouse vs. Arcahaie
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, round of 16, Herediano vs. Real Esteli
10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, round of 16, Olimpia vs. Managua
SWIMMING
10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, International Swimming League, at Budapest
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, continuation of coverage of Paris Masters
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Missouri
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!